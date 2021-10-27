iMerit Expands Engineering and Product Leadership

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iMerit , a leading AI data solutions company, today announced the appointment of Sudeep George, Vice President of Engineering, and Glen Ford, Vice President of Product. In their new roles, both Sudeep and Glen will be focused on product expansion and development of AI data solutions within the machine learning and artificial intelligence industries.

"We're excited to expand the leadership team as iMerit continues to hit new revenue heights," said Radha Basu, Founder and CEO of iMerit. "Sudeep and Glen hold strong product development expertise which will be instrumental in growing the company, and creating best-in-class technology solutions to address the industry's unique data needs."

Holding nearly 20 years of experience, Sudeep will be responsible for architecting the future products and solutions for iMerit. He will lead the global engineering team to develop the tools, platforms and integrations across the ML data ops ecosystem to deliver the next generation of AI data solutions. Previously, Sudeep's professional career was focused on building computational imaging products and solutions at the intersection of computer vision, imaging, edge computing, and autonomous capabilities. Prior to joining iMerit, Sudeep was the co-founder of Tonbo Imaging, where he built a high-tech company focusing on imaging systems and created India's first full-fledged electro-optics company. Prior to Tonbo Imaging, he led engineering teams at Sarnoff Corporation and worked at Samsung R&D.

With more than two decades of product development experience, Glen will be responsible for leading the strategy, design and execution of iMerit's end-to-end AI data solutions. With a strong customer focus, he will work closely with engineering to ensure iMerit's product roadmap meets the needs and opportunities within the AI market. Prior to joining the company, Glen was the Director of Product Management at Alegion, where he grew the company's video annotation product from the ground up and turned it into a multimillion-dollar business. Prior to Alegion, Glen was Director of Product at Demand Media and had stints at WP Engine and TeleTech.

About iMerit

iMerit is a leading AI data solutions company providing high quality data across computer vision, natural language processing and content services that powers machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for large enterprises. iMerit provides end-to-end data labeling services to Fortune 500 companies in a wide array of industries including agricultural AI, autonomous vehicles, commerce, geospatial, government, financial services, medical AI and technology. iMerit employs more than 5,500 full-time data annotation experts in Bhutan, Europe, India and the United States. Raising $23.5 million in funding to date, iMerit investors are CDC Group, Khosla Impact, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation and Omidyar Network. For more information, visit imerit.net .

