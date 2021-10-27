NOERDEN Introduces BIMI, Its Brand New Smart Body Scale

PARIS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NOERDEN fitness tech company's love for health tech is unstoppable. The French brand have launched a brand new Smart Body Scale: BIMI. This time, NOERDEN's team developed a special Smart Body Scale that will be available for everybody, for every body type and for every pocket. Like all NOERDEN's products, BIMI comes with a minimalist design & an invisible LED screen that will please athletes and urban citizens.
In addition to its design, the Smart Body Scale offers 3 biometrics (body weight, BMI & BMR) that will help its users to stay on track and keep their goals in sight no matter what. Three more reasons to fall in love with it.
To finish, BIMI automatically synchronizes the data via Bluetooth to the NOERDEN App (free to download and compatible with both iOS and Android) for detailed body composition analysis & clear graphics.
"For everybody, every body type & every pocket" like they said: BIMI will be available for only $35.
About NOERDEN:
NOERDEN is a French Digital Fitness Tech company. Our mission is to maximise your body and mind capabilities. We measure your biometric data through innovative fitness tech devices and provide you with simple daily guidance adapted to your profile on our simple & intuitive mobile application. For more information, visit noerden.io
Key Features
- 3 Biometrics
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Unlimited Users
- Athlete Mode
- Body Score
Your data in one app
BIMI in the App
- Personal profile
- Overview data page
- Unlock badges when reaching objectives
Easy to Read & Understand
- Body analysis graph & body score
- Biometric explanations & advice
- Body analysis reminders
Follow your Evolution
- Data tracking, trends & graphics
- Goal achievement tracking
