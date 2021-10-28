Dada Smart Delivery SaaS System Helps Liansheng Group Double Delivery Orders in Double 11 Shopping Festival

SHANGHAI, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, announced that Dada Now deepened cooperation with Liansheng Group, a comprehensive private enterprise with innovative O2O business services. As one of the first companies that adopted Dada Smart Delivery SaaS System, Liansheng Group estimated that the number of its own delivery orders will increase by 100% year-on-year with the full support of Dada Smart Delivery SaaS System, during the Double 11 Shopping Festival this year.

Dada Now is the leading on-demand delivery platform in China. Based on Dada Now's self-developed Smart Logistics System and Big Data Platform, Dada Smart Delivery SaaS System provides integrated delivery solutions including digitalized rider management, smart order recommendation and dispatching, for retailers and delivery service providers, to improve their delivery and management efficiency while reducing costs. To date, the system has established partnerships with more than 100 merchants, including Liansheng Group, JD Liquor World, Seven Fresh Supermarket, and Bliss Cake, covering such categories as supermarkets, catering, wine, computers and mobile phones.

Yuanhua Huang, General Manager of Omni-channel Business at Liansheng Group, said that Dada empowered Liansheng with its technology, big data and logistics experience. Through the successful adoption of Dada Smart Delivery SaaS System, all local life and takeaway services of Liansheng will adopt the system in 2022, bringing high-quality, convenient, delightful shopping experience to consumers in more cities.

Mingyang Zhu, Head of Key Account Business at Dada Now, said that as the China's on-demand delivery market becomes more open, "synergy" will become the prevailing trend of the industry. In order to satisfy the diversified delivery needs of customers, Dada Smart Delivery SaaS System will continue to expand into lower-tier markets, increase the stickiness of riders, help more merchants represented by Liansheng to embrace online operations, bringing smarter services and a strong growth to the traditional retailers.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

View original content:

SOURCE Dada Group