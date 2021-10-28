Grupo Elektra Announces Remarkable 1.5-Times Growth In EBITDA, To Ps.5,557 Million In The Third Quarter Of 2021

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced third quarter 2021 financial results.
Third Quarter Results
Consolidated revenue grew 20%, to Ps.35,504 million in the period, compared to Ps.29,646 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.29,947 million, from Ps.27,438 million in the same period of 2020.
As a result, EBITDA was Ps.5,557 million, compared to Ps.2,208 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.3,433 million this quarter, from Ps.281 million in the same period of 2020.
The company reported net income of Ps.999 million, compared to a net loss of Ps.1,636 million a year ago.
3Q 2020
3Q 2021
Change
Ps.
%
Consolidated revenue
$29,646
$35,504
$5,858
20%
EBITDA
$2,208
$5,557
$3,349
----
Operating result
$281
$3,433
$3,152
----
Net result
-$1,636
$999
$2,635
----
Net result per share
-$7.19
$4.39
$11.59
----
Figures in millions of pesos
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
As of September 30, 2020, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.6 million and as of September 30, 2021, were 227.2 million.
Revenue
Consolidated revenue increased 20% in the period, as a result of a 25% growth in financial income and a 14% increase in commercial sales.
The increase in financial income — to Ps.20,202 million, from Ps.16,188 million in the previous year — reflects a 29% increase in Banco Azteca México's income, in the context of strong growth in the gross loan portfolio in the period, which boosts the well-being of millions of families and the expansion of activities of thousands of businesses.
The increase in sales of the commercial business — to Ps.15,302 million, from Ps.13,457 million a year ago — results largely from solid growth in sales of Italika motorcycles — which enhances business productivity and mobility of families — and telephony — that strengthens the connectivity of an increased number of users — commercialized with optimal customer service, in the most competitive market conditions.
Sales of the commercial business had an additional boost with the development of new stores with a format that offers an optimal mix of merchandise and services, and allows to maximize the customer's shopping experience. Similarly, the Omnichannel operations, with the online store www.elektra.com.mx, which sells thousands of products at unparalleled prices, from any device and at any time, further strengthened business performance.
Costs and Expenses
Consolidated costs for the quarter grew 17%, to Ps.16,855 million, from Ps.14,380 million in the previous year, as a result of a 19% increase in commercial cost — consistent with higher revenue from merchandise sales — and an increase of 14% in the cost of the financial business, derived from the increase in loan loss reserves, in line with the growth of the gross loan portfolio in the period.
Selling, administrative and promotional expenses were Ps.13,092 million practically unchanged from Ps.13,058 million a year ago, as a result of higher operating expenses, offset by reductions in personnel and advertising expenses. The stability in expenses, compared to the growing income in the period, reflects the implementation of strategies that effectively enhance the operating efficiency of the company.
EBITDA and net result
EBITDA was Ps.5,557 million, from Ps.2,208 million from the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.3,433 million, compared to Ps.281 million in the same quarter of 2020.
The most important variation below EBITDA was an increase of Ps.469 million in other financial results, which reflects a 3% reduction this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments that the company owns — and that does not imply cash flow — compared to a 5% decrease a year ago.
Consistent with the results of the quarter, there was an increase of Ps.1,139 million in the provision for taxes in the period.
Grupo Elektra reported net income of Ps.999 million, from a loss of Ps.1,636 million a year ago.
Unconsolidated Balance Sheet
In order to allow the visualization of the non-consolidated financial situation, a pro forma exercise of the balance sheet of Grupo Elektra is presented, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued under the equity method, in this case.
This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. The pro forma balance sheet also does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.
This proforma exercise provides greater clarity regarding the businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to estimate the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for such calculations.
Consistent with this, the debt with cost was Ps.32,505 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to Ps.25,731 million in the previous year. The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.7,476 million, from Ps.5,358 million from the previous year. As a result, net debt as of September 30, 2021, was Ps.25,029 million, compared to Ps.20,373 million a year ago.
As previously announced, during the first quarter, Grupo Elektra's subsidiary, Nueva Elektra del Milenio, S.A. de C.V., as originator, placed through a special purpose vehicle established under Luxembourg law, Senior Notes for US$500 million, for seven years, at a 4.875% rate, in international markets.
On the other hand, during the quarter, Certificados Bursátiles Fiduciarios for Ps.2,030 million were early amortized. The amount corresponds to the outstanding balance of the DINEXCB 16 issues — for Ps.1,350 million due 2023 with a rate of TIIE + 2.8% — and DINEXCB 16-2 for Ps.680 million, due 2026 and a fixed rate of 8.8%.
As of September 30, 2021, the company's stockholders' equity was Ps.104,639 million, and the stockholders' equity to total liabilities ratio was 1.35 times.
As of September 30 2020
As of September 30 2021
Change
Ps.
%
Cash and cash equivalents
$5,358
$7,476
2,118
40%
Marketable financial instruments
38,774
34,734
(4,041)
(10%)
Inventories
14,200
19,130
4,930
35%
Accounts receivables
47,088
58,408
11,320
24%
Other current assets
3,655
5,167
1,512
41%
Investments in shares
35,686
38,189
2,503
7%
Fixed assets
7,695
7,406
(290)
(4%)
Right of use assets
8,556
8,700
144
2%
Other assets
1,543
2,757
1,215
79%
Total assets
$162,555
$181,967
$19,412
12%
Short-term debt
$11,356
$14,450
3,095
27%
Suppliers
9,184
8,374
(810)
(9%)
Other short-term liabilities
13,853
12,967
(886)
(6%)
Long-term debt
14,375
18,055
3,680
26%
Differed taxes
10,217
12,284
2,066
20%
Other long-term debt
9,470
11,198
1,728
18%
Total liabilities
$68,455
$77,328
$8,874
13%
Stakeholder´s equity
$94,100
$104,639
$10,539
11%
Liabilities and equity
$162,555
$181,967
$19,412
12%
Figures in millions of pesos.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Loan Portfolio and Deposits
Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America's consolidated gross portfolio as of September 30, 2021, grew 10%, to Ps.129,929 million, from Ps.118,026 million the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 4.7% at the end of this period, compared to 5.1% the previous year.
Banco Azteca México's gross portfolio balance increased 13% to Ps.111,888 million, from Ps.99,395 million a year ago. The Bank's delinquency rate at the end of the quarter was 4.7%, compared to 5.1% the previous year.
The average term of the credit portfolio for principal credit lines — consumer, personal loans, and Tarjeta Azteca — was 64 weeks at the end of the third quarter.
Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.180,609 million, compared to Ps.176,535 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits were Ps.177,908 million, from Ps.170,634 million from the previous year.
The ratio of deposits to gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico of 1.6 times, strengthens the solid growth prospects of the Bank, with optimal funding cost.
The capitalization ratio of Banco Azteca México was 14.8%.
Infrastructure
Grupo Elektra currently has 6,400 points of contact, compared to 6,945 units the previous year. The decrease is mainly due to the closure of 280 contact points in Latin America, largely derived from the sale of Banco Azteca del Peru in the fourth quarter of 2020, as well as the closure of 249 contact points of Purpose Financial in the United States — in the context of strategies aimed at boosting online credit operations and strengthening the company's operating efficiency.
In Mexico, in the last twelve months, 20 new Elektra stores were opened in strategic locations, with a format that offers an optimal mix of products and services, and allows the customer to maximize the purchase experience.
The company has 4,762 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 1,272 in the United States, and 366 in Central America. The important distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers and grants a superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.
Nine-month consolidated results
Consolidated revenues in the first nine months of the year grew 19%, to Ps.102,957 million, from Ps.86,844 million registered in the same period of 2020, driven by a 28% growth in sales of the commercial business and 12% in financial business income.
EBITDA was Ps.16,076 million, compared to Ps.5,687 million in the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.9,989 million, from an operating loss of Ps.281 million a year ago.
In the first nine months of 2021, a net income of Ps.10,996 million was recorded, compared to a loss of Ps.5,031 million a year ago. The change reflects superior operating results this period, as well as a gain in the market value of the underlying financial instruments that the company owns — and that does not imply cash flow — compared to loss in the previous year.
9M 2020
9M 2021
Change
Ps.
%
Consolidated revenue
$86,844
$102,957
$16,112
19%
EBITDA
$5,687
$16,076
$10,389
----
Operating profit
Net result
$(281)
$(5,031)
$9,989
$10,996
$10,270
$16,027
----
----
Net resul per share
$(22.10)
$48.40
$70.50
----
Figures in millions of pesos
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
As of September 30, 2020, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.6 million and as of September 30, 2021, were 227.2 million.
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
3Q20
3Q21
Change
Financial income
16,188
55%
20,202
57%
4,013
25%
Commercial income
13,457
45%
15,302
43%
1,845
14%
Income
29,646
100%
35,504
100%
5,858
20%
Financial cost
5,138
17%
5,849
16%
711
14%
Commercial cost
9,242
31%
11,006
31%
1,765
19%
Costs
14,380
49%
16,855
47%
2,475
17%
Gross income
15,266
51%
18,649
53%
3,383
22%
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
13,058
44%
13,092
37%
34
0%
EBITDA
2,208
7%
5,557
16%
3,349
100%
Depreciation and amortization
2,009
7%
2,132
6%
123
6%
Depreciation right of use asset
0%
0%
-
0%
Other income, net
(82)
0%
(8)
0%
73
90%
Operating income
281
1%
3,433
10%
3,152
100%
Comprehensive financial result:
Interest income
231
1%
242
1%
11
5%
Interest expense
(849)
-3%
(867)
-2%
(18)
-2%
Foreign exchange gain, net
47
0%
65
0%
18
38%
Monetary loss
-
0%
-
0%
-
----
Other financial results, net
(1,961)
-7%
(1,492)
-4%
469
24%
(2,532)
-9%
(2,052)
-6%
480
19%
Participation in the net income of
CASA and other associated companies
63
0%
24
0%
(39)
-62%
(Loss) income before income tax
(2,188)
-7%
1,405
4%
3,593
----
Income tax
735
2%
(404)
-1%
(1,139)
----
(Loss) income before discontinued operations
(1,453)
-5%
1,001
3%
2,454
----
Result from discontinued operations
(183)
-1%
(2)
0%
181
99%
Impairment of intangible assets
0%
0%
-
----
Consolidated net (loss) income
(1,636)
-6%
999
3%
2,635
----
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
9M20
9M21
Change
Financial income
51,851
60%
58,217
57%
6,367
12%
Commercial income
34,994
40%
44,740
43%
9,746
28%
Income
86,844
100%
102,957
100%
16,112
19%
Financial cost
20,409
24%
16,325
16%
(4,084)
-20%
Commercial cost
23,128
27%
31,884
31%
8,757
38%
Costs
43,536
50%
48,209
47%
4,673
11%
Gross income
43,308
50%
54,748
53%
11,440
26%
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
37,621
43%
38,672
38%
1,051
3%
EBITDA
5,687
7%
16,076
16%
10,389
100%
Depreciation and amortization
6,037
7%
6,194
6%
157
3%
Other loss (income), net
(69)
0%
(106)
0%
(37)
-54%
Operating (loss) income
(281)
0%
9,989
10%
10,270
----
Comprehensive financial result:
Interest income
739
1%
620
1%
(119)
-16%
Interest expense
(2,732)
-3%
(2,782)
-3%
(50)
2%
Foreign exchange gain, net
2,489
3%
309
0%
(2,179)
-88%
Other financial results, net
(6,039)
-7%
7,618
7%
13,657
----
(5,543)
-6%
5,766
6%
11,309
----
Participation in the net income of
CASA and other associated companies
(696)
-1%
45
0%
742
----
(Loss) income before income tax
(6,521)
-8%
15,800
15%
22,321
----
Income tax
2,044
2%
(4,673)
-5%
(6,717)
----
(loss) income before discontinued operations
(4,478)
-5%
11,126
11%
15,604
----
Result from discontinued operations
(554)
-1%
(130)
0%
423
76%
Consolidated net (loss) income
(5,031)
-6%
10,996
11%
16,027
----
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
Commercial Business
Financial Business
Grupo Elektra
Commercial Business
Financial Business
Grupo Elektra
Change
At September 30, 2020
At September 30, 2021
Cash and cash equivalents
5,358
30,343
35,701
7,476
29,399
36,875
1,174
3%
Marketable financial instruments
9,689
85,492
95,182
7,233
112,619
119,852
24,670
26%
Performing loan portfolio
-
67,154
67,154
-
75,574
75,574
8,420
13%
Total past-due loans
-
5,061
5,061
-
5,057
5,057
(3)
0%
Gross loan portfolio
-
72,214
72,214
-
80,631
80,631
8,417
12%
Allowance for credit risks
-
8,885
8,885
-
12,257
12,257
3,372
38%
Loan portfolio, net
-
63,329
63,329
-
68,374
68,374
5,045
8%
Inventories
14,200
-
14,200
19,130
-
19,130
4,930
35%
Other current assets
16,763
13,152
29,914
18,032
11,044
29,076
(838)
-3%
Total current assets
46,009
192,316
238,326
51,871
221,436
273,307
34,982
15%
Financial instruments
29,085
159
29,244
27,501
50
27,551
(1,693)
-6%
Performing loan portfolio
-
44,857
44,857
-
48,213
48,213
3,356
7%
Total past-due loans
-
955
955
-
1,085
1,085
130
14%
Gross loan portfolio
-
45,812
45,812
-
49,298
49,298
3,486
8%
Allowance for credit risks
-
1,559
1,559
-
1,996
1,996
437
28%
Loan portfolio
-
44,253
44,253
-
47,302
47,302
3,049
7%
Other non-current assets
19,921
189
20,110
32,590
313
32,902
12,792
64%
Investment in shares
1,300
-
1,300
1,879
-
1,879
579
45%
Property, furniture, equipment and
investment in stores, net
7,695
8,141
15,836
7,406
8,138
15,543
(293)
-2%
Intangible assets
508
7,753
8,261
519
7,213
7,733
(529)
-6%
Right of use asset
8,556
1,763
10,318
8,488
2,462
10,950
632
6%
Other assets
1,034
8,979
10,013
2,238
6,192
8,430
(1,583)
-16%
TOTAL ASSETS
114,109
263,553
377,662
132,492
293,106
425,598
47,936
13%
Demand and term deposits
-
176,535
176,535
-
180,609
180,609
4,074
2%
Creditors from repurchase agreements
-
21,424
21,424
-
43,657
43,657
22,232
104%
Short-term debt
11,127
617
11,744
14,450
102
14,553
2,809
24%
Leasing
2,087
977
3,065
1,412
1,104
2,516
(549)
-18%
Short-term liabilities with cost
13,214
199,554
212,768
15,863
225,471
241,334
28,566
13%
Suppliers and other short-term liabilities
20,194
13,600
33,794
19,700
15,218
34,918
1,124
3%
Short-term liabilities without cost
20,194
13,600
33,794
19,700
15,218
34,918
1,124
3%
Total short-term liabilities
33,408
213,154
246,562
35,563
240,690
276,252
29,690
12%
Long-term debt
14,337
20
14,357
18,055
14
18,069
3,712
26%
Leasing
7,469
928
8,398
8,039
1,325
9,363
965
11%
Long-term liabilities with cost
21,807
949
22,755
26,094
1,338
27,432
4,677
21%
Long-term liabilities without cost
12,218
2,026
14,244
15,443
1,831
17,274
3,031
21%
Total long-term liabilities
34,024
2,975
36,999
41,537
3,170
44,707
7,708
21%
TOTAL LIABILITIES
67,432
216,129
283,561
77,100
243,859
320,959
37,398
13%
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
46,677
47,424
94,100
55,392
49,246
104,639
10,539
11%
LIABILITIES + EQUITY
114,109
263,553
377,662
132,492
293,106
425,598
47,936
13%
INFRASTRUCTURE
3Q20
3Q21
Change
Points of sale in Mexico
Elektra
1,141
16%
1,146
18%
5
0%
Salinas y Rocha
37
1%
36
1%
(1)
-3%
Banco Azteca
1,846
27%
1,854
29%
8
0%
Freestanding branches
1,754
25%
1,726
27%
(28)
-2%
Total
4,778
69%
4,762
74%
(16)
0%
Points of sale in Central America
Elektra
192
3%
107
2%
(85)
-44%
Banco Azteca
379
5%
206
3%
(173)
-46%
Freestanding branches
75
1%
53
1%
(22)
-29%
Total
646
9%
366
6%
(280)
-43%
Points of sale in North America
Purpose Financial
1,521
22%
1,272
20%
(249)
-16%
Total
1,521
22%
1,272
20%
(249)
-16%
TOTAL
6,945
100%
6,400
100%
(545)
-8%
Floor space (m²)
1,528
100%
1,456
100%
(73)
-5%
Employees
Mexico
64,058
86%
59,720
88%
(4,338)
-7%
Central and South America
7,157
10%
5,283
8%
(1,874)
-26%
North America
3,428
5%
2,980
4%
(448)
-13%
Total employees
74,643
100%
67,983
100%
(6,660)
-9%
