Unibet Launches New Steelers Themed Live Dealer Game

VALETTA, Malta, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unibet announces the addition of a new exclusive casino game for Pennsylvania players. A new interactive, real-time, Steelers-branded casino streaming solution is launched through the partnership with Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kindred Group's sportsbook brand Unibet launches a new themed live dealer game created out of the existing partnership between Unibet and the Pittsburgh Steelers, announced earlier this year. Online casino players in Pennsylvania can now play Steelers-branded live Blackjack, providing customers with a world-class interactive gaming experience while supporting their favorite professional football team. Evolution created the live dealer game which allows players to interact with real casino dealers through an Internet video feed.

So far this NFL season, Unibet has provided Pittsburgh Steelers fans with access to the Unibet Tailgate Zone at home games, as well as the opportunity to meet Steelers legends. Unibet also kicked off the Steelers Mount Rushmore sweepstakes, which allows fans to win autographed jerseys of their favourite all-time Steelers Legends and a trip to the Steelers Hall of Honor event.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers through the new live dealer Blackjack game. Our Pennsylvania customers are highly engaged with both our casino and sportsbook products and deserve a best-in-class experience. Through this game, we're able to provide them with a new, interactive way to play with Unibet," says Manuel Stan, SVP Kindred US.

Pennsylvania customers can access the game on Unibet's Pennsylvania website as well as on iOS and Android devices.

