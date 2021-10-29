BLUETTI's AC300 Is Back on Halloween Special Sale

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Back in September 15th, the off-grid power solution pioneer BLUETTI has launched their flagship model of the year: The BLUETTI AC300 portable power station and the B300 external battery. During the debut sale, the first batch was sold out within 2 weeks.

Nothing’s scarier than no power.

Now after being sold out for nearly a month, the BLUETTI AC300 and B300 modular battery packs are back for Halloween.

Consumers could also have this portable power supply bundle at a lower price. Let's look at more details about BLUETTI special offers:

AC300 & B300 - The Key Into Premium Off-grid Life.

The tech specs of the AC300/B300:

Bluetti AC300 is 100% modular and can accept up to four B300 battery modules per unit, adding up to a total of 12,288Wh .

Being modular means people can transport vast amounts of power with ease. All together the machine ways too much to transport, but individually, each part is highly portable.

AC300 uses top of the range LFP (lithium iron phosphate) cells which have 3500+ life cycles leading up to 80% of the original capacity. (In other words, putting the device through one cycle a day, means 10 years of service life.)

Capable of receiving 2,400 watts of unrivalled solar charging input , all held together by the brain - a 3000 watt pure sine wave inverter able to adjust the AC charging rate . (no need for a power brick, one charging cable will do just fine . )

While connected to two B300 battery modules, the AC300 can be charged with both solar and AC simultaneously, adding up to 5400 watts of stunning charging rate, fill the 6kwh battery from 0~80% in only 1 hour .

Allows the connection of the new BLUETTI Fusion Box Pro, connecting of which doubles the voltage, power, and capacity up to 6000W, 240V, 24,576Wh.

All of this technology can be controlled by a complex, yet easy to use smartphone app via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Bluetti is offering up to $3900 OFF for AC300 bundles. Here are the following offers:

3,000W | 6,144Wh | 600W Solar Panel Combo, From Camp To Off-grid Hut, Power At Ease

240V 6,000W | 12,288Wh Combo, Double The Power, Double The Fun

240V 6,000W | 12,288Wh | 1,200W Solar Combo, King-size Home Backup Package. ($3928 Saved)

EB55 - Small, Yet Packs A Punch.

BLUETTI is releasing a special pumpkin color tone for the EB55, the perfect fit for Halloween this Autumn.

The tech specs of the EB55:

The perfect generator for camping, holding a solid 537Wh of capacity.

EB55 uses ultra-stable and safe LiFePO4 battery chemistry combined with a built-in battery management system for multiple layers of protection.

Able to be charged and discharged 2500+ times before reaching its 80% capacity.

This solar generator is capable of receiving up to 200 watts of solar input and 200 watts of AC power at the same time. Meaning the total time to 100% charge is only 2 hours.

The brain holding everything together is a state of the art pure sine wave inverter boasting 700W (up to 1400W surge).

BLUETTI's offering history low price at $449 for their portable little beast, and extra discount for solar panel bundles. Learn more here.

AC200 MAX & B230 - Beyond Classic

Last but not least BLUETTI offer the AC200 MAX, an all-round upgrade of the long popular AC200P.

The tech specs of the AC200 MAX/B230:

The AC200 MAX has a standard built-in 2,048Wh LFP battery pack (with expandable battery capabilities) .

Able to be charged and discharged 3500+ times before reaching its 80% capacity.

Excitingly, the AC200 MAX can be connected to both the B230 and B300 battery modules, which can boost the total capacity up to an incredible 8192Wh with two B300's.

At total capacity (connected with two B300 battery modules) the AC200 MAX boasts up to 8,192Wh .

Holding everything together is a pure sine wave inverter boasting 2200 watts (4800 watts surge) .

The AC200 Max is able to accept up to 900 watts of solar input and 500 watts of AC input simultaneously, allowing the device to be fully charged within 2 - 2.5 hours.

AC200 MAX support APP or touchscreen control. But the APP can only be connected via Bluetooth.

Any solar array meeting the following requirements can be used on the AC200 MAX: Total open circuit voltage (Voc) must fall in the range of 10-145V/MAX.12A and have MC4 connectors.

As an all-round evolved successor of the long loved BLUETTI AC200P, the AC200MAX and B230 have been an instant hit ever since the launch. For the spooky holiday sale, BLUETTI is also dropping a decent $200 OFF for the AC200MAX, more savings on related solar/external battery bundles can be quite astonishing.

Get the AC200MAX here.

HOW TO JOIN & TIME

The Halloween sale will start on PDT 28th October 2021 and end on 4th .Visit the www.bluettipower.com website for more details.

