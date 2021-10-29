Subaru Expands On Help For Those In Need With Donation Of 50,000 Socks And 100,000 Total Blankets

CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that the automaker and more than 600 participating retailers will once again donate 50,000 blankets to homeless shelters nationwide. When combined with last year's donation of 50,000 blankets, Subaru and its retailers will have donated a total of 100,000 blankets to those experiencing homelessness. This year, in addition to 50,000 blankets, the automaker and participating retailers will also provide 50,000 pairs of socks to homeless shelters across the country.

"For those without a roof over their heads, we hope these blankets and socks provide some much-needed comfort and a reminder that someone in their community, including Subaru and our family of retailers, is thinking of them," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "At Subaru, we believe we are all part of a shared community, and we'd like to thank shelters nationwide for the services they provide for those with the greatest need. These blankets and socks are a sign of support for them, as well as a sign of compassion and encouragement for those they serve."

To support the donation, more than 600 Subaru retailers nationwide have partnered with a shelter for those experiencing homelessness in their community and pledged to donate blankets and socks. Staff from each Subaru retailer will personally deliver their donation to the shelter in a show of support and caring. More than 500,000 Americans are experiencing homelessness, and this gesture of kindness and warmth shows support and compassion for those in need.

"The donation from Subaru and its retailers will be a great help to support guests experiencing homelessness, especially with the winter months approaching," said Shawn Sheekey, Executive Director, Joseph's House of Camden. "Being prepared for the increase in guests as temperatures drop is vital to ensuring everyone's wellbeing. The generous gifts from Subaru and its retailers across the country will provide our guests going through hardships with warmth, comfort and dignity."

As a partner of Subaru of America and the Subaru Foundation, Joseph's House of Camden is a provider of temporary housing and day support to those experiencing homelessness in the automaker's hometown of Camden, NJ.

The blanket and sock donations are a part of the Subaru Loves to Help initiative, the community-focused pillar of the Subaru Love Promise. To learn more about Subaru Loves to Help and the community work Subaru does, visit www.subaru.com/help.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

