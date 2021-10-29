World Psoriasis Day, October 29, 2021: Codex Beauty Labs, Leading Biotech Skincare Brand, Awarded National Psoriasis Foundation's Seal of Recognition

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Codex Beauty Labs , a sustainable skincare brand combining plant biology and biotech, has been granted a Seal of Recognition by the National Psoriasis Foundation for five of its skincare products - timed with World Psoriasis Day on October 29th. The Seal of Recognition demonstrates that these products are safe as part of a daily skin care routine for sensitive skin and/or individuals with psoriasis.

Codex Beauty Labs' Bia Skin Superfood is one of five of the brand's products to be awarded a Seal of Recognition by the National Psoriasis Foundation. The rich, soothing cream restores and calms dry, scaly skin with Vitamin B12 and anti-inflammatory Omega-3, both proven to be effective in treating psoriasis.

"We are thrilled that our products have been recognized as safe for the roughly 8 million people in the United States that suffer from psoriasis. It is an honor to receive this Seal of Recognition after a rigorous qualification process. The National Psoriasis Foundation is doing incredible work helping those with psoriasis get the treatment, education and support they need," says Dr. Barbara Paldus, Founder and CEO, Codex Beauty Labs. "At Codex Beauty Labs, we are dedicated to sustainable skincare centered on protecting and restoring the skin barrier, and supporting the microbiome."

The Codex Beauty Labs products that have earned the Seal of Recognition as psoriasis safe skincare include the Bia Skin Superfood , Bia Exfoliating Wash , Bia Facial Oil , Antü Brightening Moisturizer , and Antü Brightening Serum .

"We are proud to recognize innovative products that are designed to not irritate the dry, itchy, flaky symptoms of psoriasis," said Randy Beranek, president and CEO, National Psoriasis Foundation. "Products are independently reviewed by a panel of dermatologists and people living with psoriasis and are recognized by the NPF as proven to be gentle for skin afflicted with psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis or any type of sensitive skin."

All products that are awarded the Seal of Recognition must provide data showing it is non-toxic, non-irritating, and non-sensitizing, and safely helps in managing symptoms of psoriasis or sensitive skin. Products are then independently reviewed by a panel of Board-Certified dermatology and rheumatology doctors before being granted the Seal.

About Codex Beauty

Codex Beauty Labs is an innovative, data-driven, plant-powered biotech skincare brand, focused on providing functional, clinically proven products that leverage its biotech-fermented, food-grade PreservX® preservation system for microbiome support, and airless sugarcane packaging for sustainability. Visit www.codexbeauty.com to learn more about our Bia TM ultra-hydration and Antü TM anti-inflammaging collections .

