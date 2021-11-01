Lever Raises $50 Million in Series D Funding to Better Hiring Experiences

Complete talent acquisition suite that has added over 100 new partners and surpassed 4,000 customers in 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lever, a leading Talent Acquisition Suite, has completed a $50 million Series D funding round with the Apax Digital Fund. The funding comes as the market for talent acquisition is continuing to heat up, and companies face the most competitive market for hiring and retaining talent to date. The investment in Lever will accelerate solution development in talent analytics, top-of-funnel talent discovery, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as well as support growth in new markets, and continued product innovation.

Serving more than 4,000 customers and adding more than 100 technology partnerships and integrations in 2021, Lever's continued momentum makes it clear that hiring and talent acquisition have never been more important to brands and companies. Lever is the industry's only platform that provides talent acquisition leaders with complete applicant tracking systems (ATS) and candidate relationship management (CRM) capabilities in a single native platform. LeverTRM bridges the critical gap between traditional ATS and CRM systems, including native Candidate Nurturing and full-funnel Analytics.

As part of this partnership, Apax Digital's Mia Hegazy will join Lever's board of directors. "The talent acquisition market is an exciting sector benefiting from several tailwinds and, having tracked the space for some time, Lever stood out for its candidate-centric approach, next-gen technology, and innovative culture," said Mia Hegazy, Principal, Apax Digital. "Companies must navigate heightened competition for talent, which is driving strong demand for best-in-class applicant tracking software products such as Lever's. We look forward to working with Nate and his team to help accelerate the growth of the business, building on Lever's impressive success to date."

Lever will use this funding to expand globally, invest in R&D, and build on its already expansive ecosystem of technology partners. Lever is particularly excited to continue its investment in Talent Analytics, including upcoming DEI Analytics capabilities that enable all Lever customers to measure their progress on DEI initiatives.

"We're experiencing record-breaking growth, and we are excited to be able to reach even more customers," said Nate Smith, CEO of Lever. "Through this investment from Apax Digital, we're gaining a partner that is aligned with our vision of enabling every company to connect human potential to meaningful work. As more companies are understanding the importance of leveraging talent acquisition suites to seamlessly handle the complexities of hiring, we're continuing to expand our technology ecosystem, enable data-driven talent acquisition, and significantly improve diverse and inclusive hiring practices."

Measure, track, and continually improve your organization's DEI efforts with LeverTRM . To read more about our latest DEI resources to support your business, visit here .

About Lever

Lever is a leading Talent Acquisition Suite that makes it easy for talent teams to reach their hiring goals and to connect companies with top talent. Lever is the only platform that provides all talent acquisition leaders with complete ATS and robust CRM capabilities in one product, LeverTRM. The Lever Hire and Lever Nurture features allow leaders to scale and grow their people pipeline, build authentic and long-lasting relationships, and source the right people to hire. Lever Analytics provides customized reports with data visualization, see offers completed and interview feedback, and more, to inform strategic decisions between hiring managers and executives alike.

Lever's platform also enables companies to hire with inclusivity in mind, helping eliminate any hiring bias. Lever supports the hiring needs of over 4,000 companies around the globe including the teams at Netflix, Spotify, Atlassian, KPMG, and Nielson. For more information, visit https://www.lever.co .

About Apax and Apax Digital

The Apax Digital Fund specializes in growth equity and growth buyout investments in high-growth enterprise software, consumer internet, and technology-enabled services companies worldwide. The Apax Digital team leverages Apax's deep tech investing expertise, global platform, and specialized operating experts, to enable technology companies and their management teams to accelerate the achievement of their full potential. For further information, please visit www.apaxdigital.com .

Apax Partners LLP ("Apax") is a leading global private equity advisory firm. For nearly 50 years, Apax has worked to inspire growth and ideas that transform businesses. The firm has raised and advised funds with aggregate commitments of more than $60 billion. The Apax Funds invest in companies across four global sectors of Tech, Services, Healthcare and Internet/Consumer. These funds provide long-term equity financing to build and strengthen world-class companies. For more information see: www.apax.com.

