Texas-Based PJ's Coffee Franchisee & Small Business Expert Launches 'Protégé To Pro' Arming Entrepreneurs & Professionals with Fortune 500 Knowledge 'Protégé To Pro', created by Brittany Willis, Founder of Eight28 Enterprises, available with first online course on November 1, 2021

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Protégé To Pro' is a digital destination created by Texas entrepreneur Brittany Willis to arm entrepreneurs and career professionals with Fortune 500 knowledge. Protégé To Pro will launch with its first online course offering titled "So, You Want to Open a Franchise?", which is open for registration at www.protegetopro.com. Protégé To Pro is presented by Willis's company Eight28 Enterprises, LLC which also owns and operates a PJ's Coffee of New Orleans franchise in North Dallas, Texas.

The first Protégé To Pro course, "So, You Want to Open a Franchise?", is designed to help potential franchisees in any industry evaluate whether they should or can pursue a franchise opportunity. The course material details what potential franchise owners should know prior to discussing opportunities with a franchisor, provides first-hand detail on the realities of franchise ownership, and devotes significant time to the financial aspect of the endeavor to ensure preparedness.

Willis successfully opened her coffee shop franchise in early 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She's now using what's she's learned to show others a pathway forward in a space many don't know is available to them with proper planning and self-evaluation.

"Franchising is a mode of enterprise many of my peers don't even see as an option, and I want to change that. I see franchising as an opportunity for us to create generational wealth for our families and communities. It's one that must be entered into with proper understanding and planning. I hope our initial Protégé To Pro course is a first step in that direction for those who complete it," said Brittany Willis, Founder of Protégé to Pro.

ABOUT EIGHT28 ENTERPRISES, LLC

Eight28 Enterprises, LLC provides start-up and small business consulting, franchise consulting, and marketing and brand communications consulting. Eight28 Enterprises' mission is to inspire, empower, and facilitate entrepreneurial and professional excellence. Its Founder, Brittany Willis, has a B.A. from Vanderbilt University with Honors and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Arkansas - Sam Walton Graduate School of Business. Willis has more than a decade of Fortune 500 experience, successfully developing and managing corporate retail accounts valued at more than $300 million.

