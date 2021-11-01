WUXI, China, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, has today announced the launch of the new Y1S, an all-round smart lithium e-moped for enterprises. The Y1S has been specially designed and developed to meet the needs of different commercial vehicle applications.

Yadea Launches New Y1S Electric Two-Wheeler Designed for Enterprises

Highly adaptable and expandable, the Y1S can be modified for bike-sharing, takeaway operations, logistics, and other applications. The large vehicle frame, cushioned dual seat set-up, and safety features make it ideal for urban transportation services, while the add-on storage unit offers a clean, insulated space for F&B deliveries. For logistics providers, Y1S' customizable and spacious carrying shelf with heavy-duty brackets are perfect for keeping goods secure on the road. With 14-inch tires, an 820mm seat and hydraulic shock absorbers, the Y1S offers a comfortable riding experience for delivery drivers, logistics providers and bike-sharing operators.

The two detachable, lightweight dual-connected batteries offer large battery capacity, and the vehicle also allows for two intelligent charging modes – direct from the vehicle or charging from the battery base, so riders can go further for more convenient operation. At the same time, Yadea's intelligent Battery Management System (BMS) ensures a safer ride with protection against overcurrent, overheating, overcharging, short-circuiting, and more.

The launch of the Y1S comes as more countries introduce policies to promote the use of electric two-wheelers. According to the UNEP, a global shift to 90% electric two-and three-wheelers by 2030 will reduce CO2 emissions by 11 billion tons between now and 2050. In response, regions such as the European Union have accelerated their e-mobility roll-out with new initiatives and cross-border policies. Spurred by these shifts, electric two-wheelers are fast becoming the go-to choice for companies looking to minimize their carbon footprint while maximizing commercial value.

"As the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, Yadea has long provided a comfortable riding experience for individual users. Now, we're expanding our territory in line with rising global demand by offering electric two-wheelers that are suitable for commercial use. The Y1S reflects Yadea's commitment to continuous improvement, as we seek to better meet the needs of consumers from all walks of life and satisfy diverse application scenarios for e-mopeds," said Aska Zeng, General Manager of Yadea.

With its new Y1S, unique insights into commercial vehicle requirements and a clear roadmap of its enterprise offering, Yadea has further strengthened its leading position in the electric two-wheeler industry. Looking ahead, Yadea is dedicated to evolving its products to the needs of users and companies worldwide — in turn helping more people "Electrify Your Life" with a comfortable, green riding experience.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 50 million users in over 80 countries, and has a network of 35,000+ retailers worldwide. Sales from Yadea products have helped save 9.07 million tons of petrol and eliminate 31.06 million tons of CO2 emissions — the equivalent of planting 31.06 billion trees. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for mankind.

For more information, visit our:

Official Website: https://www.yadea.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Yadea.Official

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/YADEA.GLOBAL/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YadeaGlobal

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE YADEA