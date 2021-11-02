MIC Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial And Operational Results

- Sale of Atlantic Aviation closed, proceeds of $37.386817 per unit in cash distributed on October 7, 2021
Nov. 2, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE: MIC) (the "Company") today announced its financial and operational results from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2021.

"Our reported results reflect the previously announced closing of the sale of Atlantic Aviation which resulted in a distribution of $37.386817 per unit in cash on October 7, 2021," said Christopher Frost, chief executive officer of MIC. "We continue to expect the merger of the Company with an entity managed by Argo Infrastructure Partners, LP will be concluded in the first half of 2022 and result in consideration of $3.83 per unit in cash being distributed."

"Following the sale of Atlantic Aviation, holders of the Company's 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes, due in 2023, were entitled to put their notes to us at par plus accrued interest. Approximately $26.9 million of Notes were repurchased on October 22, 2021, leaving approximately $6.8 million outstanding," Frost added.

Financial and Operational Results

MIC's results from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2021 reflect improving conditions for its businesses as the number of visitors to Hawaii continued to recover from COVID-induced lows. Visitors to the islands increased to approximately 79% of pre-pandemic levels during the period. The resulting increase in hotel occupancy and restaurant patronage contributed to a 47% increase in gas consumption compared with the third quarter of 2020 ("prior comparable period").

The financial impact of the increased consumption was partially offset by a higher wholesale cost of Liquified Petroleum Gas ("LPG") distributed by Hawaii Gas. Overall gas consumption was 7% below the levels recorded in the third quarter of 2019.

Each of MIC's key financial performance metrics reflect the impact of increased expenses of approximately $280.2 million primarily associated with the sale of its Atlantic Aviation business and with the Company's reorganization as a limited liability company.

MIC recorded a net loss from continuing operations of $274.7 million in the third quarter compared with a net loss of $5.5 million in the prior comparable period.

The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-cash items from continuing operations of $9.0 million for the quarter, versus $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2020.

MIC used $271.5 million of cash in operating activities during the quarter compared with cash generated of $1.5 million in the prior comparable period.

The Company reported Adjusted Free Cash Flow from continuing operations of $7.9 million for the quarter, versus $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Summary Financial Information


Quarter Ended
September 30,


Change

Favorable/

(Unfavorable)


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


Change

Favorable/

(Unfavorable)


2021


2020


$


%


2021


2020


$


%


($ In Thousands, Except Unit and Per Unit Data) (Unaudited)

GAAP Metrics
















Continuing Operations
















Net loss

$

(274,651)



$

(5,490)



(269,161)



NM


$

(296,461)



$

(25,192)



(271,269)



NM

Net loss per unit attributable to MIH

(3.12)



(0.06)



(3.06)



NM


(3.38)



(0.29)



(3.09)



NM

Cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(271,548)



1,462



(273,010)



NM


(292,199)



(1,324)



(290,875)



NM

Discontinued Operations
















Net income (loss)

$

2,954,444



$

(887,880)



3,842,324



NM


$

2,996,984



$

(864,249)



3,861,233



NM

Net income (loss) per unit attributable to MIH

33.61



(10.20)



43.81



NM


34.19



(9.95)



44.14



NM

Cash provided by operating activities

47,860



108,125



(60,265)



(56)



28,965



283,506



(254,541)



(90)


Weighted average number of units outstanding: basic

87,891,018



87,030,751



860,267



1



87,645,390



86,864,951



780,439



1


MIH Non-GAAP Metrics
















EBITDA excluding non-cash items - continuing operations

$

(271,181)



$

2,052



(273,233)



NM


$

(260,248)



$

8,258



(268,506)



NM

Investment and acquisition/disposition costs

280,161



3,335



276,826



NM


291,036



16,161



274,875



NM

Adjusted EBITDA excluding non - cash items–continuing operations

8,980



5,387



3,593



67



30,788



24,419



6,369



26


Cash interest

(616)



(3,546)



2,930



83



(9,478)



(10,935)



1,457



13


Cash taxes

1,580



1,765



(185)



(10)



5,935



7,973



(2,038)



(26)


Maintenance capital expenditures

(2,007)



(1,389)



(618)



(44)



(4,767)



(5,435)



668



12


Adjusted Free Cash Flow - continuing operations

$

7,937



$

2,217



5,720



NM


$

22,478



$

16,022



6,456



40






NM — Not meaningful.

About MIC

MIC owns and operates businesses providing energy services, production and distribution in Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the MIC website at www.macquarie.com/mic.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) excluding non-cash items and Free Cash Flow

In addition to MIC's results under U.S. GAAP, the Company uses the non-GAAP measures EBITDA excluding non-cash items and Free Cash Flow to assess the performance and prospects of its businesses.

MIC measures EBITDA excluding non-cash items as a reflection of its ability to effectively manage the volume of products sold or services provided, the operating margin earned on those transactions and the management of operating expenses independent of its capitalization and tax attributes. The Company believes investors use EBITDA excluding non-cash items primarily to assess the operating performance of its businesses and to make comparisons with the operating performance of other businesses whose depreciation and amortization expense may vary widely from MIC's, particularly where acquisitions and other non-operating factors are involved. MIC defines EBITDA excluding non-cash items as net income (loss) or earnings —the most comparable GAAP measure— before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and non-cash items including impairments, unrealized derivative gains and losses, adjustments for other non-cash items and pension expense reflected in the statements of operations. Other non-cash expenses, net, excludes the adjustment to bad debt expense related to the specific reserve component, net of recoveries. EBITDA excluding non-cash items also excludes base management fees and performance fees, if any, whether paid in cash or stock.

The Company's is an owner of high-value, long-lived assets capable of generating substantial Free Cash Flow. MIC defines Free Cash Flow as cash from operating activities —the most comparable GAAP measure — less maintenance capital expenditures and adjusted for changes in working capital.

Management uses Free Cash Flow as a measure of its ability to fund acquisitions, invest in growth projects and to reduce or repay indebtedness. GAAP metrics such as net income (loss) do not provide MIC management with the same level of visibility into the performance and prospects of the business as a result of: (i) the capital intensive nature of its operations and the generation of non-cash depreciation and amortization; (ii) units issued to the Company's external manager under the Management Services Agreement, (iii) the Company's ability to defer all or a portion of current federal income taxes; (iv) non-cash mark-to-market adjustment of the value of derivative instruments; (v) gains (losses) related to the write-off or disposal of assets or liabilities, (vi) non-cash compensation expense incurred in relation to the incentive plans for senior management of the Company's operating business; and (vii) pension expense. Pension expenses primarily consist of interest expense, expected return on plan assets and amortization of actuarial and performance gains and losses. Any cash contributions to pension plans are reflected as a reduction in Free Cash Flow and are not included in pension expense. Management believes that external consumers of its financial statements, including investors and research analysts, use Free Cash Flow to assess the Company's ability to fund acquisitions, invest in growth projects and reduce or repay indebtedness.

Management believes that both EBITDA excluding non-cash items and Free Cash Flow support a more complete and accurate understanding of the financial and operating performance of its businesses than would otherwise be achieved using GAAP results alone.

Free Cash Flow does not take into consideration required payments on indebtedness and other fixed obligations or other cash items that are excluded from MIC's definition of Free Cash Flow. Management notes that Free Cash Flow may be calculated differently by other companies thereby limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Free Cash Flow should be used as a supplemental measure to help understand MIC's financial performance and not in lieu of its financial results reported under GAAP.

See the tables below for a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA excluding non-cash items from continuing operations and a reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations to Free Cash Flow from continuing operations.

Classification of Maintenance Capital Expenditures and Growth Capital Expenditures

MIC categorizes capital expenditures as either maintenance capital expenditures or growth capital expenditures. As neither maintenance capital expenditure nor growth capital expenditure is a GAAP term, the Company has adopted a framework to categorize specific capital expenditures. In broad terms, maintenance capital expenditures primarily maintain MIC's current levels of operations, capability, profitability, or cash flow, while growth capital expenditures primarily provide new or enhanced levels of operations, capability, profitability, or cash flow. Management considers various factors in determining whether a specific capital expenditure will be classified as maintenance or growth.

MIC does not bifurcate specific capital expenditures into growth and maintenance components. Each discrete capital expenditure is considered within the above framework and the entire capital expenditure is classified as either maintenance or growth.

Disclaimer on Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements. The Company may, in some cases, use words such as "project," "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "should," "would," "could," "potentially" or "may" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning the Company's expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans, statements regarding the proposed sale of the Company and the anticipated uses of any proceeds therefrom, statements regarding the anticipated specific and overall impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Forward-looking statements in this communication are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including, among other things: changes in general economic or business conditions; the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to complete the announced sale; uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the proposed transaction; the risk that conditions to closing of the proposed transaction are not satisfied, including the failure to timely obtain the requisite approvals or regulatory clearances; the occurrence of any event giving rise to a termination of the proposed transaction; the Company's ability to service, comply with the terms of and refinance debt; its ability to retain or replace qualified employees; in the absence of a sale, its ability to complete growth projects, deploy growth capital and manage growth, make and finance future acquisitions and implement its strategy; the regulatory environment; demographic trends; the political environment; the economy, tourism, construction and transportation costs; air travel; environmental costs and risks; fuel and gas and other commodity costs; the Company's ability to recover increases in costs from customers; cybersecurity risks; work interruptions or other labor stoppages; risks associated with acquisitions or dispositions; litigation risks; reliance on sole or limited source suppliers, risks or conflicts of interests involving the Company's relationship with the Macquarie Group; and changes in U.S. federal tax law. These and other risks and uncertainties are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in its other reports filed from time to time with the SEC.

The Company's actual results, performance, prospects, or opportunities could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Additional risks of which the Company is not currently aware could also cause its actual results to differ. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, LLC


CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in Thousands, Except Unit Data)



September 30,

2021


December 31,
2020


(Unaudited)



ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,371,973



$

1,518,108


Restricted cash

955



1,036


Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

25,279



23,113


Inventories

10,543



9,564


Prepaid expenses

4,334



2,212


Other current assets

6,924



1,715


Current assets held for sale(1)



2,185,002


Total current assets

3,420,008



3,740,750


Property, equipment, land and leasehold improvements, net

296,637



297,375


Operating lease assets, net

11,455



9,878


Goodwill

120,193



120,193


Intangible assets, net

4,604



4,923


Other noncurrent assets

11,067



5,520


Total assets

$

3,863,964



$

4,178,639


LIABILITIES AND UNITHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Due to Manager-related party

$

57



$

1,203


Accounts payable

6,820



13,082


Accrued expenses

18,891



17,798


Current portion of long-term debt

28,292



1,060


Distribution payable

3,297,420



960,981


Operating lease liabilities - current

1,829



2,019


Other current liabilities

4,755



9,591


Current liabilities held for sale(1)



1,613,830


Total current liabilities

3,358,064



2,619,564


Long-term debt, net of current portion

97,861



578,169


Deferred income taxes

27,294



26,453


Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent

9,581



7,869


Other noncurrent liabilities

53,647



53,278


Total liabilities

3,546,447



3,285,333


Commitments and contingencies




Unitholders' equity(2):




Common Units paid in capital (500,000,000 authorized; 88,197,409 units issued and outstanding

  on September 30, 2021 and 87,361,929 units issued and outstanding on December 31, 2020)

192,207



178,062


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,171)



(6,175)


Retained earnings

123,027



713,129


Total unitholders' equity

309,063



885,016


Noncontrolling interests

8,454



8,290


Total equity

317,517



893,306


Total liabilities and equity

$

3,863,964



$

4,178,639








(1)

See Note 4, "Discontinued Operations and Dispositions", in our Notes to Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements in Part I of Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, for discussions on businesses classified as held for sale.



(2)

The Company is authorized to issue 100,000,000 preferred units. On September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, no preferred units were issued or outstanding. The Company had 100 special units issued and outstanding to its Manager on September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, LLC


CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

($ in Thousands, Except Unit and Per Unit Data)



Quarter Ended

 September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Revenue








Product revenue

$

60,086



$

39,036



$

173,413



$

136,293


Total revenue

60,086



39,036



173,413



136,293


Costs and expenses








Cost of product sales

40,613



25,059



113,203



85,218


Selling, general and administrative

61,704



11,135



88,429



40,561


Disposition payment to Manager

228,551





228,570




Total Selling, general and administrative

290,255



11,135



316,999



40,561


Fees to Manager - related party

7,698



4,980



20,801



16,160


Depreciation

3,757



3,717



11,133



10,906


Amortization of intangibles

107



105



319



318


Total operating expenses 

342,430



44,996



462,455



153,163


Operating loss

(282,344)



(5,960)



(289,042)



(16,870)


Other income (expense)








Interest income

6



(42)



22



22


Interest expense(1)

(948)



(4,905)



(13,991)



(16,215)


Other income (expense), net

180



(769)



(238)



(937)


Net loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(283,106)



(11,676)



(303,249)



(34,000)


Benefit for income taxes

8,455



6,186



6,788



8,808


Net loss from continuing operations

(274,651)



(5,490)



(296,461)



(25,192)










Discontinued Operations(2)








Net income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes

3,004,955



(718,061)



3,063,442



(688,499)


Provision for income taxes

(50,511)



(169,819)



(66,458)



(175,750)


Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

2,954,444



(887,880)



2,996,984



(864,249)


Net income (loss)

2,679,793



(893,370)



2,700,523



(889,441)










Net loss from continuing operations

(274,651)



(5,490)



(296,461)



(25,192)


Less: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(14)



(122)



167



459


Net loss from continuing operations attributable to MIH

(274,637)



(5,368)



(296,628)



(25,651)


Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

2,954,444



(887,880)



2,996,984



(864,249)


Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to MIH


2,954,444




(887,880)




2,996,984




(864,249)


Net income (loss) attributable to MIH

$

2,679,807



$

(893,248)



$

2,700,356



$

(889,900)










Basic loss per units from continuing operations attributable to MIH

$

(3.12)



$

(0.06)



$

(3.38)



$

(0.29)


Basic income (loss) per units from discontinued operations attributable to MIH

33.61



(10.20)



34.19



(9.95)


Basic income (loss) per units attributable to MIH

$

30.49



$

(10.26)



$

30.81



$

(10.24)


Weighted average number of units outstanding: basic

87,891,018



87,030,751



87,645,390



86,864,951










Diluted loss per unit from continuing operations attributable to MIH

$

(3.12)



$

(0.06)



$

(3.38)



$

(0.29)


Diluted income (loss)  per unit from discontinued operations attributable to MIH

33.61



(10.20)



34.19



(9.95)


Diluted income (loss) per unit attributable to MIH

$

30.49



$

(10.26)



$

30.81



$

(10.24)


Weighted average number of units outstanding: diluted

87,891,018



87,030,751



87,645,390



86,864,951


Cash distributions declared per unit

$

37.386817



$



$

37.386817



$








(1)

Interest expense includes non-cash gains on derivative instruments of $8,000 and $213,000 for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, compared with non-cash losses of $7,000 and $963,000 for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.



(2)

See Note 4, "Discontinued Operations and Dispositions", in our Notes to Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements in Part I of Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, for discussions on businesses classified as held for sale.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, LLC


CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

($ in Thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,


2021


2020

Operating activities




Net loss from continuing operations

$

(296,461)



$

(25,192)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations:




Depreciation

11,133



10,906


Amortization of intangibles

319



318


Write-off of debt financing costs

4,170



2,882


Amortization of debt discount and financing costs

664



1,414


Adjustments to derivative instruments

(7,628)



(4,290)


Fees to Manager - related party

20,801



16,160


Deferred taxes

(853)



(835)


Other non-cash expense, net

4,274



4,085


Changes in other assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:




Accounts receivable

(2,065)



6,764


Inventories

(2,142)



(272)


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(3,834)



(1,531)


Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(6,841)



(3,376)


Income taxes payable

(6,837)



(10,472)


Other, net

(6,899)



2,115


Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations

(292,199)



(1,324)


Investing activities




Purchases of property and equipment

(10,314)



(10,790)


Other, net

72



36


Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations

(10,242)



(10,754)


Financing activities




Payment of long-term debt

(469,253)



(1,003)


Dividends paid to common unitholders

(960,981)




Distributions paid to noncontrolling interest

(3)



(3)


Debt financing costs paid

(292)




Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations

(1,430,529)



(1,006)


Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash from continuing operations

(1,732,970)



(13,084)


MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, LLC


CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS – (continued)
(Unaudited)

($ in Thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,


2021


2020

Cash flows provided by (used in) discontinued operations:




Net cash provided by operating activities

$

28,965



$

283,506


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

3,242,836



(192,913)


Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(5,123)



55,120


Net cash provided by discontinued operations

3,266,678



145,713


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(255)


Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

1,533,708



132,374


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

1,839,220



358,565


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

3,372,928



$

490,939


Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:




Non-cash investing and financing activities:




Accrued purchases of property and equipment from continuing operations

$

680



$

443


Accrued purchases of property and equipment from discontinued operations

4,201



14,848


   Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities from

     discontinued operations

14,666



9,419


Cash distribution declared, but not yet paid

3,297,420




Taxes received, net, from continuing operations

(625)




Taxes paid, net, from discontinued operations

143,906



4,970


Interest paid, net, from continuing operations

12,901



10,165


Interest paid, net, from discontinued operations

29,616



68,544


The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash from both continuing and discontinued operations reported within the consolidated condensed balance sheets that is presented in the consolidated condensed statements of cash flows:


As of September 30,


2021


2020

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,371,973



$

32,667


Restricted cash - current

955



1,374


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash included in assets held for sale



456,898


Total of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the consolidated condensed statements of cash flows

$

3,372,928



$

490,939


MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, LLC


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS – MD&A



Quarter Ended
September 30,


Change

Favorable/(Unfavorable)


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


Change

Favorable/(Unfavorable)


2021


2020


$


%


2021


2020


$


%


($ In Thousands, Except Unit and Per Unit Data) (Unaudited)

Revenue
















Product revenue

$

60,086



$

39,036



21,050



54



$

173,413



$

136,293



37,120



27


Total revenue

60,086



39,036



21,050



54



173,413



136,293



37,120



27


Costs and expenses
















Cost of product sales

40,613



25,059



(15,554)



(62)



113,203



85,218



(27,985)



(33)


Selling, general and administrative

61,704



11,135



(50,569)



NM



88,429



40,561



(47,868)



(118)


Disposition payment to Manager

228,551





(228,551)



NM



228,570





(228,570)



NM


Total Selling, general and administrative

290,255



11,135



(279,120)



NM



316,999



40,561



(276,438)



NM


Fees to Manager - related party

7,698



4,980



(2,718)



(55)



20,801



16,160



(4,641)



(29)


Depreciation and amortization

3,864



3,822



(42)



(1)



11,452



11,224



(228)



(2)


Total operating expenses 

342,430



44,996



(297,434)



NM



462,455



153,163



(309,292)



NM


Operating loss

(282,344)



(5,960)



(276,384)



NM



(289,042)



(16,870)



(272,172)



NM


Other income (expense)
















Interest income

6



(42)



48



114



22



22






Interest expense(1)

(948)



(4,905)



3,957



81



(13,991)



(16,215)



2,224



14


Other income (expense), net

180



(769)



949



123



(238)



(937)



699



75


Net loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(283,106)



(11,676)



(271,430)



NM



(303,249)



(34,000)



(269,249)



NM


Benefit for income taxes

8,455



6,186



2,269



37



6,788



8,808



(2,020)



(23)


Net loss from continuing operations

(274,651)



(5,490)



(269,161)



NM



(296,461)



(25,192)



(271,269)



NM


















Discontinued Operations
















Net income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes

3,004,955



(718,061)



3,723,016



NM



3,063,442



(688,499)



3,751,941



NM


Provision for income taxes

(50,511)



(169,819)



119,308



70



(66,458)



(175,750)



109,292



62


Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

2,954,444



(887,880)



3,842,324



NM



2,996,984



(864,249)



3,861,233



NM


Net income (loss)

2,679,793



(893,370)



3,573,163



NM



2,700,523



(889,441)



3,589,964



NM


















Net loss from continuing operations

(274,651)



(5,490)



(269,161)



NM



(296,461)



(25,192)



(271,269)



NM


Less: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(14)



(122)



(108)



(89)



167



459



292



64


Net loss from continuing operations attributable to MIH

(274,637)



(5,368)



(269,269)



NM



(296,628)



(25,651)



(270,977)



NM


Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

2,954,444



(887,880)



3,842,324



NM



2,996,984



(864,249)



3,861,233



NM


Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to MIH

2,954,444



(887,880)



3,842,324



NM



2,996,984



(864,249)



3,861,233



NM


Net income (loss) attributable to MIH

$

2,679,807



$

(893,248)



3,573,055



NM



$

2,700,356



$

(889,900)



3,590,256



NM


















Basic  loss per unit from continuing operations attributable to MIH

$

(3.12)



$

(0.06)



(3.06)



NM



$

(3.38)



$

(0.29)



(3.09)



NM


Basic income (loss) per unit from discontinued operations attributable to MIH

33.61



(10.20)



43.81



NM



34.19



(9.95)



44.14



NM


Basic income (loss) per unit attributable to MIH

$

30.49



$

(10.26)



40.75



NM



$

30.81



$

(10.24)



41.05



NM


Weighted average number of units outstanding:

   basic

87,891,018



87,030,751



860,267



1



87,645,390



86,864,951



780,439



1








NM — Not meaningful.



(1)

Interest expense includes non-cash gains on derivative instruments of $8,000 and $213,000 for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, compared with non-cash losses of $7,000 and $963,000 for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, LLC


RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS TO EBITDA EXCLUDING

NON-CASH ITEMS AND A RECONCILIATION FROM CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW



Quarter Ended

September 30,


Change

Favorable/(Unfavorable)


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


Change

Favorable/(Unfavorable)


2021


2020


$


%


2021


2020


$


%


($ In Thousands) (Unaudited)

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(274,651)



$

(5,490)







$

(296,461)



$

(25,192)






Interest expense, net(1)

942



4,947







13,969



16,193






Benefit for income taxes

(8,455)



(6,186)







(6,788)



(8,808)






Depreciation and amortization

3,864



3,822







11,452



11,224






Fees to Manager - related party

7,698



4,980







20,801



16,160






Other non-cash income, net(2)

(579)



(21)







(3,221)



(1,319)






EBITDA excluding non-cash items - continuing operations

$

(271,181)



$

2,052



(273,233)



NM


$

(260,248)



$

8,258



(268,506)



NM

















EBITDA excluding non-cash items - continuing operations

$

(271,181)



$

2,052







$

(260,248)



$

8,258






Interest expense, net(1)

(942)



(4,947)







(13,969)



(16,193)






Non-cash interest expense, net(1)

326



1,401







4,491



5,258






Benefit for current income taxes

1,580



1,765







5,935



7,973






Changes in working capital

(1,331)



1,191







(28,408)



(6,620)






Cash (used in) provided by operating activities - continuing operations

(271,548)



1,462







(292,199)



(1,324)






Changes in working capital

1,331



(1,191)







28,408



6,620






Maintenance capital expenditures

(2,007)



(1,389)







(4,767)



(5,435)






Free cash flow - continuing operations

$

(272,224)



$

(1,118)



(271,106)



NM


$

(268,558)



$

(139)



(268,419)



NM







NM — Not meaningful.



(1)

Interest expense, net, includes non-cash adjustments to derivative instruments, non-cash amortization of debt financing fees, and non-cash amortization of debt discount related to our 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes. For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, interest expense also includes non-cash write-offs of debt financing costs related to the repurchase of our 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes and the full repayment of $100.0 million of senior secured notes at Hawaii Gas. In connection with the repayment of the Hawaii Gas $100.0 million senior secured notes, the Company paid a $4.7 million 'make-whole' payment.



(2)

Other non-cash income, net, includes primarily non-cash mark-to-market adjustment of the value of the commodity hedge contracts, non-cash compensation expense incurred in relation to the incentive plans for senior management of our operating businesses, and non-cash gains (losses) related to the write-off or disposal of assets or liabilities. Other non-cash income, net, excludes the adjustment to bad debt expense related to the specific reserve component, net of recoveries, for which this adjustment is reported in working capital in the above table. See "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) excluding non-cash items and Free Cash Flow" above for further discussion.

