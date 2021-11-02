Microsoft Partner SkyTerra Technologies Reaches Two New Microsoft Competencies

Another Month and Another Two Microsoft Competencies for the SkyTerra Team

NASHUA, N.H., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Only a few short months after announcing two new Microsoft Partner Competencies, SkyTerra Technologies has done it again: The SkyTerra team is pleased to announce another boost in their Microsoft partner standings.

(PRNewsfoto/SkyTerra Technologies)

Gold Cloud Platform

Gold Cloud Productivity

Gold Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions (New)

Silver Enterprise Mobility Management (New)

Silver Security

Reaching the Gold Level – Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions competency means they have become known for selling and deploying Microsoft Office 365 cloud and hybrid solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. In return, Microsoft provides them with unlimited signature cloud support.

Their new Silver Level – Enterprise Mobility Management competency shows that they stand out as experts in powerful, secure mobility management solutions for large businesses.

Additionally, as they have expanded the team to meet the overall adoption of the Enterprise Mobility and Security needs in M365 and Azure, the SkyTerra team has been there to implement the right solutions for their customers, maximizing their investments in the Microsoft 365 stack of solutions. They continue to dedicate themselves to making sure that they can provide their customers the best skills and support possible.

Stay tuned, because there is more to come. The SkyTerra Technologies team is hard at work on more Microsoft partner competencies, including Golds in Data Analytics, Enterprise Mobility and Security in the upcoming months.

For more information, visit www.skyterratech.com or partner.microsoft.com/en-US/membership/competencies .

About SkyTerra Technologies: SkyTerra is a leading New Hampshire IT advisory and cloud computing company. In a nutshell, we help companies do more with less by leveraging proven cloud solutions. Whether your organization is on-premises, already in the cloud or somewhere in between, we are your trusted advisor, providing you guidance for all of your IT needs.

SkyTerra is recognized by Microsoft and its partner ecosystem as a leading Azure provider. This means that an engagement with us provides you with direct access to an incredibly advanced, enterprise-level support team of certified Microsoft engineers and project management professionals who know what options and methods will work best for you – saving time and avoiding costly mistakes.

