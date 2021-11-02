Universities Across The U.S. Team Up with Tractor Beverage Co. to Offer Students Chemical Free, Organic Beverages

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The certified organic offerings of Tractor Beverage Co. are now being poured at more than two dozen universities nationwide, signaling a growth in demand for healthier, environmentally friendly options amongst younger generations. The mindful drinking movement is emerging, and Tractor's certified Organic, non-GMO, functional beverages are ideally suited to serve a new demographic of conscious consumers.

"Today's college students are increasingly aware of their health, and they're showing interest in clean beverage alternatives that are sustainably made," said Tractor Chief Growth Officer Luke Emery. "As a result, Gen Z is abandoning artificial products for more quality crafted options that offer function along with great flavor. That's the space Tractor is pioneering, and we're thrilled to have these universities as our newest pouring partners."

According to recent Mintel research, U.S. consumers between the ages of 11 and 22 have already started shaping food and beverage trends because of the healthier influences they grew up with. In 2018, one-quarter of teens between 15 and 17 years of age said they're concerned about remaining healthy, and almost half (49 percent) believe that drinking sodas is not healthy. With those same teens now entering or already enrolled in college, the trend has reached campuses across the country.

Additionally, Gen Z favors eco-friendliness more than any other generation — and they're willing to put their money where their mouths are. According to a 2020 report by First Insight, 73 percent of Gen Z consumers surveyed were willing to pay more for sustainable products, more than every other generation. Founded in 2015 by farmer Travis Potter, Tractor is devoted to regenerative agriculture and organic farming, in the process re-imagining how a beverage brand can operate in the 21st century.

A sample of colleges/universities pouring Tractor include:

Thomas Aquinas College ( Santa Paula, CA )

St. John College ( Annapolis, MD )

University of Michigan (Ann Arbor , MI)

Gettysburg College ( Gettysburg, PA )

Franciscan University ( Steubenville, OH )

University of Missouri (Columbia , MO)

Crown College (St. Bonifacius, MN)

Western Connecticut State University ( Danbury, CT )

Tractor has also partnered with The Harvest Table Culinary Group, a pioneering collegiate food service company offering innovative, authentic, and personalized food experiences, to bring Tractor to several more campuses nationwide.

"When we developed Smart Eats, our Heathier Choice venue located in our dining center, we removed the soda machine and added Tractor Beverages — it was a perfect fit!" said Gary Brautigam, Director of Dining Services at Gettysburg College. "Today's college students want a healthy, clean beverage and Tractor delivers."

In addition to placing focus on the quality of its beverage offerings, Tractor also focuses on always putting their customers first. With today's labor market making every moment count, Tractor beverages are easy for foodservice operators to manage through a simple two-step preparation process that allows for waste mitigation, minimizes expenses for the foodservice industry and increases beverage revenue and margin.

"We were initially interested in Tractor beverages as an alternative to the poor customer service given by the large soda companies but were delighted to find that Tractor's products are fully organic and do not use high fructose corn syrup," said Timothy Cosgrove, Executive Director of Food Services at Thomas Aquinas College. "The switch has been one of the best decisions we made for our students, faculty, and staff. The customer service responsiveness has proven to be head and shoulders above what we experienced with the big soda companies."

Tractor beverages are available nationwide exclusively at premier restaurants and other selective foodservice establishments, including Chipotle Mexican Grill, Umami Burger, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, and many more. By becoming a pouring partner with Tractor, eateries can customize flavor profiles based on customer needs and tastes, offering healthier, great-tasting beverage options.

About Tractor Beverage Co.

Tractor Beverage Company was founded on the simple premise that great food deserves great drinks. Tractor believes that drinks can be sourced, prepared, and poured with all the love, attention, and intention as the food we eat. As the first and only Certified Organic, Non-GMO full line beverage solution available for foodservice, Tractor's drinks are exclusively connected to the dining experience. Tractor's beverages are Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and All-Natural, containing no artificial flavoring or preservatives. The brand will also soon be launching an initiative, The Tractor Collective, which will aim to transform the standards within the industry along the entire food supply chain to lead the way to a more sustainable and flourishing future for restaurants, consumers, and farmers. Tractor was named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2021. For more information, please visit drinktractor.com or follow along on Instagram at @drinktractor.

