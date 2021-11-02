US LBM Acquires Dallas-Based Arrowhead Stairs & Trim

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Arrowhead Stairs & Trim, a producer and installer of millwork, hardware and exterior cedar products in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex.

U.S. LBM Logo (PRNewsfoto/US LBM)

Arrowhead Stairs & Trim provides design and turn-key services, from early-phase planning to post-construction, for its range of products, which include stairs, custom and production trim, hardware and exterior doors, to custom builders and production builders. Arrowhead's Farmers Branch facility is comprised of more than 175,000 square feet of warehousing and a 3,000 square foot design showroom.

"Joining the expansive network US LBM has built both nationally and here in Texas provides greater opportunities for Arrowhead and our team to grow and continue to deliver the best stairs, millwork products and turn-key solutions to customers," said Arrowhead Stairs & Trim President and General Manager Dave Harrison, who will continue to lead Arrowhead's day-to-day operations.

Arrowhead Stairs & Trim is US LBM's fourth acquisition in Texas this year. Last month, the company acquired Oldham Lumber, which operates two locations in the Dallas area. The company's other operating divisions in the state include Parker's Building Supply, Higginbotham Brothers and J.P. Hart Lumber, a leading building products distributor and manufacturer of trusses and wall panels that serves all the major markets in Texas.

"Arrowhead Stairs & Trim deepens the value and capabilities US LBM offers to remodelers, custom builders and production builders in the expansive Dallas-Ft. Worth market and across Texas," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "Arrowhead brings a strong, experienced management and support team with a loyal and growing customer base to US LBM, and we're pleased to welcome them to the team."

Arrowhead Stairs & Trim was advised on the transaction by Note Orius, Inc.

US LBM is the largest privately owned full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

