Cygnet Infotech announces ambitious roadmap for growth in the US market

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cygnet Infotech, a leading software application development and product engineering company, makes a big bet on the US market for its future growth. It is targeting 50% YoY revenue growth in the US in 2022.

Today, it announced the appointment of Santosh Rajput as President to spearhead Sales for its Services, Solutions and Products portfolio in North America. Santosh is an entrepreneurial business leader with over two decades of work experience across a range of organizations. His experience includes roles in P&L Management, Global Sales and Strategic Account Management. Santosh holds an MBA from De Montfort University (UK) and other diplomas including in computer science. He brings a strong mix of leadership skills, operational experience, technical knowledge, and passion for customer service.

Santosh stated, "I am excited to aid our clients' digital transformation through Cygnet Infotech's client-focused technology solutions & service offerings. I am grateful to be part of this fast-growing business and an extremely talented team."

Niraj Hutheesing, Founder and Managing Director said, "Cygnet Infotech is passionate about supporting our client's business growth by leveraging technologies such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and Automation. I am happy to have Santosh lead our North America team. His leadership and proven track record will facilitate new business relationships with both customers and industry leaders in North America. His capabilities to manage varied portfolios and clients will enhance Cygnet Infotech's ability to meet the needs of our current and future customers."

Cygnet Infotech's Technology Services practice builds superior software applications for its clients. It's product accelerators ensure process efficiency through automation and business intelligence through hyperconnected smart systems. Its standalone products accelerate clients' digital maturity. With its US headquarters in Princeton, NJ, Cygnet Infotech has offices in the U.S and around the world in UK, UAE, Australia, Africa, and India.

About Cygnet Infotech:

Established in 2000, Cygnet Infotech works with clients across 35 countries and has teams across multiple regions. Cygnet Infotech's offerings range from Technology Services, Products, and Tax Technology solutions. Aligned with its vision of providing technology-enabled business solutions, Cygnet Infotech delivers end-to-end solutions for clients' most pressing business needs.

Cygnet Infotech works with Fortune 500 enterprise corporations, medium sized businesses, fast-paced start-ups, and Government Bodies. Its wide range of solutions include Tax Technology Solutions, Digital Transformation, Product Engineering, Robotic Process Automation, Test Automation, Digital signing solutions, and more.

