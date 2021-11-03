Global Digital Economy Summit for Small and Medium Enterprises 2021 Kicked off in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Digital Economy Summit for Small and Medium Enterprises 2021 (DES2021) kicked off in Shanghai on November 1. The summit was hosted by the China Association for Science and Technology, and co-organized by the China Centre for International Science and Technology Exchange, Science and Technology Commission of Shanghai Municipality, Shanghai Association for Science and Technology, and Yangpu District People's Government of Shanghai Municipality.

Themed around "Staying Open and Cooperative for a Better Digital Ecosystem", the organizers invited top scientists, economists and entrepreneurs to attend the Summit. WAN Gang, President of the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), and GONG Zheng, Deputy Party Secretary of the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee, Mayor of Shanghai, were present and delivered speeches during the summit.

Thomas J. Sargent, Winner of the 2011 Nobel Prize in Economics, Henning Kagermann, Chair of the acatech Board of Trustees acatech Senator and Chair of Steering Committee of NPM, RONG Chunming, Academician of the Norwegian Academy of Engineering and Chairman of Blockchain Committee of IEEE Computer Association, Toshio Fukuda, Academician of the Engineering Academy of Japan and Foreign Member of Chinese Academy of Sciences, and WU Zhiqiang, Member of Chinese Academy of Engineering and Member of German Academy of Science and Engineering (acatech), respectively made keynote speeches around the following themes: Helping SMEs to Adopt New Digital Tools, Success Factors of Digital Collaborative Innovation, Manufacturing Distributed Federal Industrial Chains, AI and Robotics for SMEs, and Future City Empowers Innovation and Development of SMEs.

At the Entrepreneurs' Panel, Hermann Simon, Management Thinker and Founding Father of "Hidden Champions", YIN Zheng, Global Executive Vice-President and President of China Operations, Schneider Electric, CUI Dongshun, Co-founder & CTO, Mind PointEye Ltd., ZHAO Bin, Founder & CEO, Agora, and CHEN Jingye, CEO, Shanghai Wanwuxinsheng Environmental Protection Technology Group Co., Ltd., had in-depth discussions upon frontier topics regarding SMEs and digital economy.

DES2021 also included a launching ceremony of the Yangtze River Delta Community of SMEs in Digital Economy, and 7 Sub-forums focusing on topics such as "Digital Scenarios: Global Industrial Innovation".

DES2021 was broadcast live globally and received a total of 20 million global audiences prior to 18:00 on November 1.

