Fast growing Viva Air selects IFS for aviation maintenance and fleet planning

OTTAWA, Canada, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise applications company, today announced Viva Air has selected IFS to support its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and fleet planning operations. As one of Latin America's leading low-cost carriers with ambitious expansion plans across South and North America, Viva Air will deploy IFS software to support maintenance planning and execution across its growing fleet of aircraft.



Over the last decade Viva Air has grown rapidly across Latin America and now serves 20+ routes within Colombia and Peru, as well as international routes to Mexico and a growing number of daily flights to the U.S. The company has a vision to establish itself as the leading low-cost airline in Latin America, with planned international expansion into Brazil, Argentina, Chile and more countries in the region. The airline currently operates 23 Airbus A320-200 and A320neo aircraft, with fleet size expected to more than double over the next five years.



Advanced maintenance software was required to match these aggressive expansion plans. Following an extensive evaluation, the decision was made to move to a cloud-based maintenance management system provided by IFS. IFS MRO and fleet planning software will provide visibility across the entire Viva Air network, bringing multiple disparate systems to a single view in order to more effectively scale the organization.



"After a rigorous procurement process, it was decided IFS provided the best technological solution for the Latin American market, particularly in terms of providing support for a single airline operating with multiple Air Operator's Certificate (AOCs), with further AOCs planned," said Francisco Lalinde, COO at Viva Air. "IFS provides Viva Air with a strong cloud-based foundation to grow in lockstep with our planned business, fleet and route expansions in the years to come."



The cloud solution will be implemented and hosted by IFS partner Tsunami Tsolutions. Viva Air is the latest commercial airline customer to select IFS, joining other airline operators across the Americas including LATAM, Copa Airlines, Cape Air, PSA Airlines and more.



Scott Helmer, President, Aerospace and Defense, at IFS, added that "this selection continues to demonstrate that IFS is the maintenance planning and execution solution of choice in the Americas and globally. Airlines realize that IFS maintenance software provides the perfect balance between fleet utilization and maintenance efficiency, ultimately translating into smoother operations to delight passengers at the all-important Moment of Service™, when their flight takes off on time and delivers them to their intended destination."

