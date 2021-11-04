Nisun International Announces Strategic Cooperation with Shanghai Bailian Group

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd ("Nisun" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NISN), a provider of innovative comprehensive solutions through an integration of technology, industry, and finance, today announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Shanghai Bailian Group ("Shanghai Bailian") on the procurement of information appliances such as computer, communication and consumer electronics ("3C Products"). Under this agreement, both parties will share resources and create an effective bridge between supply and demand to establish a new supply chain model and further develop new communicative channels in China's retail industry.

In recent years, the market for 3C Products in China has boomed, driven by favorable government policies, innovative technologies, and increased market demands. Under this cooperation, Nisun and Shanghai Bailian will join together to promote the ongoing expansion and transformation of the 3C Products market in China.

The cooperation with Shanghai Bailian helps Nisun further its strategy to deepen its presence in the market segment. This partnership will also enhance the Company's development advantages in five core industries such as agriculture, e-commerce, gold, coal, chemical industry, connect more innovative resources, and facilitate value sharing. Nisun will continue to strengthen its capital power to establish its presence in the industry, expand the upstream and downstream supply chains, and form an industrial cluster economy, in effort to promote the development of supply chain standardization, digitalization, and globalization.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions. Through its subsidiaries and controlled companies, Nisun provides users with professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset routing, and digital transformation of tech and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration, by cultivating/creating an ecosystem of openness and empowerment. Nisun has built a linked platform that incorporates supply chain, banking, securities, trust, insurance, funds, state-owned enterprises, among other businesses. Focusing on industry-finance linkages, Nisun aims to serve the upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain while also assisting with supply-side sub-sector reform. For more information, please visit ir.nisun-international.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Nisun's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Nisun encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Nisun's registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nisun assumes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

