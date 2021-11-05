Embraer S.A. - Publicly-Held Company - Material Fact

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brasil, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. ("Embraer" or "Company") (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ), in accordance with CVM Instruction No. 358, of January 3, 2002, informs its shareholders and the market in general of the update of its projections for the year 2021.

Over the first nine months of 2021, Embraer has registered accumulated free cash flow of US$ (160.1) million, which is better than the Company's initial expectations for free cash flow performance over this period. Embraer also expects the fourth quarter to show normal seasonal patterns in terms of higher deliveries and revenues, leading to expected positive free cash flow in 4Q21.

As a result, Embraer is updating its 2021 free cash flow guidance to US$ 100 million or better for the year, an improvement from the prior range of free cash flow of US$ (150) million to breakeven. All other aspects of the Company's deliveries and financial guidance remain unchanged at present.

2021 UPDATED  GUIDANCE


PREVIOUS

UPDATED

Commercial Aviation deliveries

45

-

50

45

-

50

Executive Aviation deliveries

90

-

95

90

-

95

Consolidated Revenues (US$ blns)

$4.0

-

$4.5

$4.0

-

$4.5

Adjusted EBIT margin

3.0%

-

4.0%

3.0%

-

4.0%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

8.5%

-

9.5%

8.5%

-

9.5%

Free Cash Flow (US$ mlns)

($150)

-

$0

$100

or

better

