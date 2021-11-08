DENSO's Kevin Carson named a Notable Veteran in Automotive by Automotive News

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Carson, president of DENSO's thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek, Michigan, has been honored as a Notable Veteran in Automotive by Automotive News. An 11-year Navy veteran, Carson has used his military background to create positive change at DENSO throughout his 22-year career and to advocate for veterans inside and outside the company.

Kevin Carson, President of DENO's Thermal Manufacturing Facility in Battle Creek, Michigan, 11-year Navy Veteran, and Automotive News Notable Veteran in Automotive.

The inaugural Automotive News Notable Military Veterans in Automotive feature was published Nov. 8, prior to Veterans Day. It recognizes veterans working in the industry who have a record of outstanding career accomplishments, contributions to their community, mentorship and helping other veterans transition to civilian life.

"I am humbled and grateful to receive this honor from Automotive News," said Carson. "What I'm even more thankful for, however, is our team for making DENSO a great place to work for veterans. We've found that current and former service members not only have the skills, but also the character and work ethic to succeed here. Our aim is to give them and anyone else that has the commitment and drive to be part of a winning team the chance to grow with us."

Under Carson's collaborative leadership, DENSO in Battle Creek launched the company's first-ever business resource group dedicated to veterans, the DENSO Veterans Network. The network creates community and offers support to the site's veterans, who make up as much as 10 percent of its 2,500-person workforce. He also oversaw the opening of the location's North Technical Training Center, a $1.95 million upskilling facility designed to train employees on the latest advanced manufacturing technologies and principles.

Because of this focus on support and training, the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency in 2019 recognized the Battle Creek site as a silver-status, veteran-friendly employer. It is a distinction given only to the top eight percent of the 330+ employers involved in the program and is awarded for their commitment to hiring, training and retaining military veterans.

Carson is also a leader in his community, acting as the vice president of the board at Calhoun Community High School, a regional chair of United Way, and a board member of Battle Creek Unlimited. In these roles, Carson regularly provides support to veteran communities through education, workforce development and community-building initiatives.

DENSO is committed to helping military service members transition to civilian life and careers. Understanding their ability to contribute to a variety of fields and roles, the company continuously seeks to find new ways to support its veteran employees and calls for more to join its ranks.

For individuals interested in working at a company that not only values dynamic backgrounds but sees them as necessary to fulfilling its mission of creating clean, safe and seamless mobility, visit our career page.

