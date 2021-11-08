RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") Acquires Out-of-Doors Mart and Airstream of Greensboro in North Carolina - RVR Expands to 77 Stores in the United States

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") today announced the acquisition of Out-of-Doors Mart and Airstream of Greensboro in Greensboro, North Carolina. This expands RVR's presence in North Carolina to seven stores.

Left to Right - (Chris Glenn, Vice President of Service and Parts Operations)(Kurt Hornung, Vice President of F&I)(TJ Paulin, Market President)(Don Strollo, President of the East Region)(Jon Ferrando, President and CEO of RV Retailer)(Ben Golsen, Out of Doors Mart (owner))(Joel Kilby, Out of Doors Mart (owner))(Grady Kilby, Out of Doors Mart (founder and owner))(Raul Rodriguez, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development)

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "We are excited to continue our expansion in North Carolina with our 7th location in the state to better serve our customers. North Carolina has excellent RV demographics, and we are excited to enter the Greensboro community with Out-of-Doors Mart that operates the longest running Airstream dealership in the United States. The dealership is prominently situated on I-40, and we plan to invest capital in the facility to grow sales and service."

"Thank you to Grady Kilby, Joel Kilby and Ben Goslen for building Out-of-Doors Mart into a well-known Airstream dealer and selecting us to take the business forward," Ferrando added, "Out-of-Doors Mart will be part of RVR's East Region managed by Don Strollo. We welcome Joel and Ben who are staying with us, along with all of the dedicated Out-of-Doors Mart associates, into the RV Retailer family of stores."

Out-of-Doors Mart is located in Greensboro on I-40. The store offers leading brands and models including Airstream, Rockwood and Salem. Out-of-Doors Mart is one of the largest Airstream parts retailers in the world with a dedicated retail website (https://www.odmrv.com/).

To learn more about Out-of-Doors Mart and RV Retailer, please visit: https://www.outofdoorsmart.com/ or https://www.rvretailer.com/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 77 RV stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

