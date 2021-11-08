SandRidge Energy, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Operational And Financial Results Release Date And Conference Call Information

Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD) today announced plans to release third quarter 2021 operational and financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/SandRidge Energy, Inc.)
SandRidge will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to review third quarter 2021 financial results and operational highlights. The conference call can be accessed by registering online in advance at https://conferencingportals.com/event/zyeigzBU at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the participant number and conference ID provided upon registration.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the Company's website, www.sandridgeenergy.com, under Investor Relations/Presentation & Events. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website for 30 days.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas. Further information can be found at www.sandridgeenergy.com.

