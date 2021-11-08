Tint World® names Brian Licata Digital Media Manager

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 08, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ , a leading window tinting and automotive accessory franchise, has named Brian Licata as the company's Digital Media Manager. In his new role, Licata will spearhead Tint World®'s online efforts to extend its reach and brand awareness.

"As the Tint World® franchise continues to grow, it's more important than ever that we have a strong online presence," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO and president of Tint World®. "Brian's media experience is exceptional, and I know he will deliver the high level of performance that we strive for at Tint World®, as he widens our digital footprint."

As Digital Media Manager, Licata oversees, manages, and edits video production and online content for Tint World®.

Before joining Tint World®, Licata served as a producer, podcaster, and editor for a variety of programming ranging from comedy specials to documentaries.

"Tint World® already has an incredible online presence, unmatched by any other franchise within the industry," Licata said "This is a great opportunity, and I'm excited to help take this brand to the next level."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in car and truck accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, custom wheel and tire packages, maintenance, and repair services.

Tint World® services include residential, commercial, and marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety, and security films. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com .

