Belk Announces Return of SantaFest to Celebrate the Ho-Ho-Ho-liday Season Festive in-store event returns this year to help everyone get into the merriest mood

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleigh bells ring, are you listening? Belk sure is because SantaFest is on its way to returning to all of the retailer's locations on Saturday, November 13th from 12 – 3 p.m. After having to keep the elves safe last year by taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the merry in-store event returns this year to help customers celebrate the beginning of the holiday season. It will include holiday crafts, treats, music as well as toy prize pack giveaways.

While Santa and his elves work tirelessly up at the North Pole, Belk customers will have the opportunity to write letters to him and be able to mail them from the holiday mailboxes located in stores. There will be a Santa's Workshop setup where customers can decorate elf-themed coloring pages and create holiday ornaments that afternoon. Customers also have the opportunity to check out Belk's Elfie Selfie holiday display where they are encouraged to take photos with the magical squad from Belk's Joyland Elf team of Merry, Joy, Happy, and Dave. Attendees will be able to enter a grand prize giveaway in which a total of 10 toy prize pack (each prize pack is valued at over $100) winners will be randomly drawn after SantaFest.

For those who may already be ahead of the curve and are crossing items off their holiday shopping lists, 10 Belk locations will offer gift wrapping stations at SantaFest where volunteers from the Salvation Army will be on hand to conveniently wrap up all those purchases.

Belk locations that will be hosting Salvation Army gift wrapping stations include:

Raleigh, NC at Crabtree Valley Mall

Charlotte, NC at SouthPark Mall

Birmingham, AL at The Summit

Columbia, SC at Columbiana Centre

Greenville, SC at Haywood Mall

Huntsville, AL at Parkway Place

Winston-Salem, NC at Hanes Mall

Flowood, MS at Dogwood Festival Market

Birmingham, AL at Riverchase Galleria

Greensboro, NC at Friendly Center

Don't forget to check out the amazing selection of Belk's toys, holiday décor, and cozy styles for the whole family so that you can "sleigh" your way through holiday gifting to make this the merriest season yet.

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most.

For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/.

To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/ , visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

