Cyrano Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of John Kollins to its Board of Directors

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyrano Therapeutics, a clinical stage regenerative medicine company developing a novel intranasal therapy to restore smell and flavor function, today announced that it has appointed biopharmaceutical industry veteran John Kollins to its board of directors. Kollins is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: STSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing STS101 (dihydroergotamine (DHE) nasal powder), a novel investigational therapeutic product candidate for the acute treatment of migraine currently in Phase 3 trials.

"We are excited to welcome John to our board of directors," stated Rick Geoffrion, Chief Executive Officer of Cyrano. "With his extensive strategic, operational and financial expertise in clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies, including those developing intranasal therapies and treatments for neurological disorders, he brings a valuable perspective to Cyrano as we advance our therapy for the restoration of the lost senses of smell and flavor through Phase 2 development."

Kollins' biopharmaceutical industry experience spans more than 30 years and includes serving as CEO, on board of directors, and in executive leadership positions concerning operations, strategy, business/corporate development and product development and in commercialization roles in discovery, clinical and commercial-stage public and private companies.

Prior to co-founding Satsuma in 2016, he served as Chief Business Officer and Senior Vice President at Transcept Pharmaceuticals, a publicly-traded, neuroscience-focused specialty pharmaceuticals company. He also served successively as Chief Business Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors at OXiGENE, Inc., a publicly-traded oncology and ophthalmology company. Earlier he served in business/corporate development and product management roles of increasing responsibility at CovX, Renovis, Elan Pharmaceuticals / Athena Neurosciences and Immunex Corporation. He received a B.S.E. degree from Duke University and an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business

"I am very pleased to join the Cyrano Therapeutics board of directors," commented Kollins, "and I look forward to working closely with the company's board and management on their mission to address this important unmet patient need. Patients suffering long term smell and flavor loss are effectively without 2 of the 5 senses we have as human beings, and tragically COVID-19 has significantly increased the prevalence of this condition and the need for effective therapies."

About Cyrano Therapeutics

Cyrano Therapeutics is a private, venture-backed clinical stage regenerative medicine company developing a novel therapy to restore smell and flavor function. The chronic loss of smell and flavor is a condition affecting at least 5% of the U.S. population with a similar incidence in Europe and Asia. Influenza, allergic rhinitis and traumatic brain injury are commonly known causes of chronic smell and flavor loss. The condition is now recognized as a widely prevalent long-term condition suffered by many patients who have recovered from COVID-19. The company raised a $12.8M Series A financing in December 2020 led by Remiges Ventures and Lumira Ventures. www.cyranotherapeutics.com

