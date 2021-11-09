HUYABIO Announces the Exclusive License of the Wee1 Inhibitor from Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYABIO International, the leader in accelerating global development of China's pharmaceutical innovations, announced today it had licensed exclusive worldwide ex-China rights to the Wee1 inhibitor from Shanghai Pharma, the second largest pharma group in China with annual sales of over $30 billion. This is the first program that Shanghai Pharma has outlicensed to a global partner.

"HUYABIO International has pioneered an innovative approach for partnering with Chinese research institutions and pharmaceutical companies. It identifies and licenses the most promising pre-clinical and clinical stage compounds in China, leverages and extends the research efforts of its Chinese partners, and provides a bridge into the international development process and global biopharma market. We are glad to collaborate with them on our SPH6162 as this collaboration is an important milestone of our global strategy due to our Licensed Molecules and Licensed Products," said Min Zuo, CEO Shanghai Pharmaceuticals.

Wee1 regulates the G2 checkpoint and stimulates entry into mitosis in response to DNA damage. It is a nuclear kinase belonging to the Ser/Thr family of protein kinases and its cell size by inhibiting Cdk1. Wee1 over-expression has been observed in solid tumors including hepatocellular carcinoma, colon cancer, glioblastoma, non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLS), neuroblastoma, and gastric cancers.

Dr. Mireille Gillings, CEO & Executive Chair of HUYABIO, said, "We are delighted to partner with Shanghai Pharmaceuticals for a therapeutic mechanism that promises broad synergy across treatments for many tumor types. HUYABIO is the first global company with which Shanghai Pharma has signed a major outlicensing agreement and we look forward to co-development of this innovative program in China."

About HUYABIO International

HUYABIO™ is the leader in accelerating the global development of novel biopharmaceutical product opportunities originating in China enabling faster, more cost-effective and lower-risk drug development in the global markets. Through extensive collaboration with biopharmaceutical, academic and commercial organizations, it has built the largest China-sourced compound portfolio covering all therapeutic areas. Hiyasta® the company's first commercial product is marketed in Japan. With offices in the US, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Ireland and eight strategic locations across China, the Company has become a partner of choice to accelerate product development and maximize value globally. For more information, please visit www.huyabio.com.

About Shanghai Pharma

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. Ltd. ("SPH") is a vertically-integrated and diversified Pharmaceutical Group. The company has dual listings on the stock exchanges in shanghai (601607) and Hong Kong (02607). The company is involved in research & development, manufacturing, distribution and retail. Shanghai Pharma is ranked 437 on the Global Fortune 500 List and is the 2nd largest Chinese pharmaceutical company on the 2020 Forbes Global 2000 List. The company's total R&D investment is more than 286 Million US Dollars last year. With over 50,000 employees, Shanghai Pharma is looking forward to its solid performance in the near future. For more information, please visit www.sphchina.com.

