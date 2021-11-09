Ichnos Sciences Appoints Sonia Quaratino, M.D., Ph.D., To Its Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ichnos Sciences Inc., a global biotechnology company developing innovative biologics in oncology and autoimmune diseases, announced that Sonia Quaratino, M.D., Ph.D., has been appointed as an independent member of its Board of Directors. Dr. Quaratino has over twenty-five years of experience in immunology research, clinical development at biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, has served on multiple boards, and overseen research programs at leading academic institutions. Most recently, Dr. Quaratino was Chief Medical Officer for Kymab, an innovative biotech in immunology and immuno-oncology that was acquired by Sanofi in April 2021.

Ichnos Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ichnos Sciences Inc.)

"We are fortunate to have Sonia joining Ichnos' Board of Directors" said Cyril Konto, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Ichnos Sciences. "Her work has resulted in the advancement of numerous innovative and effective therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases. Sonia's scientific and development acumen will be an excellent addition to our board as Ichnos accelerates the development of multispecific antibodies against hematological malignancies and solid tumors."

Dr. Quaratino has been Chair of the Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board for STipe Therapeutics since May of 2020 and a non-executive director for TargoVax ASA since March of 2021. Previously, she held roles as Global Clinical Program Leader in Translational Clinical Oncology at Novartis, Senior Medical Director and Immunology Advisor at Merck Serono, and was Professor of Immunology at the University of Southampton. Dr. Quaratino received her Medical Degree and Doctorate in Hematology-Oncology from the University of Palermo, and her Ph.D. in Immunology from Imperial College London.

"I am pleased to join the Ichnos Sciences Board of Directors and look forward to contributing to the company's work on advancing their pipeline of bi- and multispecific antibody therapies for cancer. The BEAT® platform1, holds great promise and I'm excited to help the team push its research and development strategy forward," said Dr. Quaratino.

"Sonia's significant experience both as an academic and R&D leader will be a tremendous addition to our already distinguished board," said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman of the Ichnos Sciences Board of Directors. "In addition to her scientific and research background, her expertise in Mergers & Acquisitions and leadership of teams at innovative biotech organizations will be invaluable to Ichnos."

In addition to her professional and academic roles, Dr. Quaratino is a member of the General Medical Council in the United Kingdom, the American Society for Clinical Oncology, and the American Association for Cancer Research. She has authored 50 scientific publications, lectured at over 150 international conferences and seminars, and served as a reviewer for numerous scientific journals and publications.

About Ichnos Sciences Inc.

A fully integrated, global biotech with the spirit of a start-up, Ichnos is shifting the way the world thinks about innovation in medicine through its research and development of transformative, disease-centric treatments in oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company, with headquarters in New York, N.Y., is rapidly advancing a clinical-stage pipeline of novel, first-in-class candidates designed to address complex diseases and to treat patients holistically. With its patented BEAT® technology platform, along with pioneering teams at two locations in Switzerland, Ichnos Sciences has a mission to provide breakthrough, curative therapies that will extend and improve lives, writing a new chapter in healthcare.

CONTACT

Grace Maguire

Ichnos Sciences

Corporate.Communications@ichnossciences.com

1 Bispecific Engagement by Antibodies based on the T-cell receptor

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ichnos Sciences Inc.