Leggett & Platt Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $.42

Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago

CARTHAGE, Mo., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ ---

  • Fourth quarter dividend is $.42 per share, an increase of 5% versus 4Q 2020
  • Indicated dividend yield is 3.8%
  • Annual dividends have increased for 50 consecutive years

Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors announced a dividend of $.42 per share for the fourth quarter, an increase of $.02 per share or 5% versus the fourth quarter of 2020.  The dividend will be paid on January 14, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2021.

A member of Standard & Poor's Dividend Aristocrats, Leggett & Platt has increased its annual dividend for 50 consecutive years, a record that only ten S&P 500 companies currently exceed.  At an annual indicated dividend of $1.68 per share, the yield is 3.8%, based upon yesterday's closing stock price of $44.27 per share.  Accordingly, Leggett & Platt possesses one of the higher yields among the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Leggett's website at www.leggett.com.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION:  Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in most homes and automobiles. The 138-year-old Company is comprised of 15 business units, approximately 20,000 employees, and over 130 manufacturing facilities located in 18 countries.  Leggett & Platt is a member of the S&P 500 and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, and is one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S.-based manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) specialty bedding foams and private label finished mattresses; d) components for home furniture and work furniture; e) flooring underlayment; f) adjustable beds; and g) bedding industry machinery.

CONTACT:   Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or invest@leggett.com
Susan R. McCoy, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Cassie J. Branscum, Senior Director of Investor Relations

Leggett & Platt logo
Leggett & Platt logo

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leggett--platt-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-42-301420179.html

SOURCE Leggett & Platt

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.