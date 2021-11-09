MyCase Announces Product Enhancements, Acquisitions to Enable Law Firm Success

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MyCase, a leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software and payment services to law firms, announced key product enhancements to the MyCase solution, along with the acquisition of three leading legal technology providers: Soluno, Legal Accounting; CASEpeer, Practice Management for Personal Injury Firms; and Woodpecker, Legal Document Automation.

"At MyCase, our mission is to help law firms thrive with technology they love," said Jim McGinnis , CEO of MyCase. "This mission not only drives us to constantly improve the MyCase product, but also to expand the portfolio of solutions we provide so that we can better serve the legal profession. Today's announcements illustrate how we're making that mission a reality for our customers."

MyCase Drive and MyCase Accounting

The company announced two new features that significantly expand the capabilities of the MyCase solution, enabling customers to get more done without ever leaving MyCase.

MyCase Drive

MyCase Drive is a complete desktop document management solution that syncs to MyCase, allowing firms to efficiently find and organize documents using their computer's file explorer and advanced search capabilities.

MyCase Accounting

Available in 2022, MyCase Accounting is a fully integrated, legal-specific accounting solution that centralizes a law firm's financial data, eliminates redundant data entry across multiple systems, and ensures trust compliance with easy, three-way reconciliation.

"These product enhancements are examples of value-added innovation that extend MyCase's capability to make it the most complete, all-in-one Legal Practice Management Software on the market," said McGinnis.

Key Acquisitions to Build a Portfolio of Solutions

MyCase also announced that earlier this year, the company acquired three legal technology providers: Soluno, CASEpeer, and Woodpecker. These acquisitions create a portfolio of solutions that are purpose-built for the unique needs of law firms.

"We're thrilled to welcome Soluno, CASEpeer, and Woodpecker to the MyCase family. Each of these solutions offers best-in-class technology that perfectly supports the MyCase mission", said McGinnis. "We are actively investing in each of these businesses to accelerate product development and drive growth through Sales and Marketing."

Soluno is a fully cloud-based accounting system for law firms of all sizes; Soluno helps law firms move from underinvested legacy desktop accounting systems to experience the advantages of cloud-based software.

CASEpeer is the only turnkey, cloud-based Legal Practice Management Software exclusively focused on meeting the unique needs of Personal Injury firms.

Woodpecker is the only Word-based, attorney-friendly legal document automation system that empowers law firms to standardize and productize their legal documents.

About MyCase

MyCase is complete legal practice management software designed for the modern law firm. MyCase covers the entire client lifecycle with Lead Management, Case Management, Billing and Invoicing, and robust Reporting. It includes market-leading features such as integrated MyCase Payments, 2-way text messaging, and the MyCase Client Portal to centralize client communication and share files securely. The MyCase family of brands includes MyCase, Soluno, CASEpeer, and Woodpecker. Learn more at www.mycase.com .

