SBC Summit North America confirms Soo Kim as keynote speaker

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SBC Summit North America has secured the services of a major keynote speaker for the leading dedicated sports betting and igaming conference and tradeshow.

Soo Kim, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Standard General, and Chairman of the Board of Directors for Bally's Corporation, will hold a "fireside chat" session at the event. The Summit will take place on November 30 - December 2 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Kim is the Founding Partner of Standard General and has been investing in special situations strategies since 1997. He is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bally's Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc, the owner and operator of several US casinos.

Under his leadership, the firm has begun diversifying into other verticals such as media (through the Sinclair Broadcasting acquisition); software platforms (via the Bet.Works purchase) and esports (acquiring Monkey Knife Fight), as well as the iconic Strip property (Tropicana) among others.

Among a broad range of topics, he will discuss the intersection of sports, gaming and media, the future of online gaming, and specifically the New Jersey and New York markets.

Kim stated: "I'm pleased to be able to share Bally's story and our vision with members of the industry ecosystem that will be present at this event. What we're planning for the company goes across many aspects of the industry, so the opportunity to speak with other operators, suppliers, media, government, and professional sports representatives will be a pleasure."

He will be interviewed by Contessa Brewer, an American television journalist who covers the casino and gaming industries in her capacity as correspondent for CNBC.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO of SBC, stated: "We're pleased to have Soo Kim share his perspectives on where the industry is headed. Bally's is taking a unique approach to building out the company, so hearing his take on the future will be valuable to our attendees."

Sue Schneider, SBC's VP, Growth & Strategy, Americas added: "Given Bally's aggressive growth pattern and the diversity of holdings that they're amassing, they have an interesting model. Soo Kim has a vision and a viewpoint that makes Bally's a major player in the gaming industry."

There will be eight conference tracks at SBC Summit North America, featuring more than 200 expert speakers who will share their insights on the key issues and opportunities driving the growth of the sports betting and igaming industries in the US.

Details of the full agenda, along with the 61,000 sq ft exhibition, exclusive networking events and tickets can be found on the SBC Summit North America website.

