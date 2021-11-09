Sectigo Partners with Cybersecurity Consulting Firm Infinite Ranges to Expand Professional Services Offerings to Enterprise Customers <legend role="h2">Partnership Will Provide Sectigo Customers With More DevOps and Consulting Services Around Public Key Infrastructure and Encryption</legend>

ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sectigo ®, a global provider of digital certificates and Certificate Lifecycle Management solutions, today announced its partnership with DevSecOps consulting firm Infinite Ranges to enhance its professional services offerings.

Based in Austin, Texas, Infinite Ranges is a leading provider of DevSecOps consulting services tied to public key infrastructure (PKI), encryption, and identity and access management. Through this partnership, Infinite Ranges will provide U.S. professional services for Sectigo.

"We are thrilled to partner with Infinite Ranges to expand Sectigo's offerings to its trusted clients. As enterprises continue the work-from-home trend with employees accessing networks from many locations and devices, there are significant, new cybersecurity challenges our customers are facing. At the heart of this issue is the need for automated Certificate Lifecycle Management solutions and digital identity security practices centered around strong authentication and encryption," said Jason Soroko, Chief Technology Officer of PKI at Sectigo.

Soroko continued: "That's where PKI plays a pivotal role. PKI is a strong multi-factor authentication solution that can handle the proliferation of digital identities by consolidating and automating the deployment, discovery, management and renewal of digital certificates for every device and user across a network. The new partnership with Infinite Ranges will help Sectigo customers deploy and harness the full power of Sectigo's cloud-based PKI Certificate Lifecycle Management system."

The partnership will afford Sectigo customers access to an even wider array of PKI experts, ranging from experienced industry professionals who can help strategize a successful deployment and ensure they receive the best ROI on their investment, to system administrators who can help with the day-to-day migration of digital certificates to Sectigo's automated platform.

"We at Infinite Ranges are excited to partner with Sectigo to offer its customers access to our team's in-depth experience and knowledge, to define their cybersecurity goals and determine system requirements and what a successful deployment looks like," said Lucas Mitchell, Founder and Managing Partner at Infinite Ranges. "Sectigo is the leader in Certificate Lifecycle Management and digital identity solutions, and it is an honor to be a trusted partner to help its customers reach their full potential with its award-winning PKI solutions."

"This new partnership with Infinite Ranges will provide tremendous benefits to our customers using Sectigo's Certificate Lifecycle Management platform," said Manny Eguileor, Senior Solutions Architect at Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc., a Sectigo partner. "IT leaders must put cybersecurity at the top of their lists in today's remote work landscape, and it is key to have valuable partnerships like this to help customers maximize their online security investments."

To learn more about Sectigo's automated PKI Certificate Lifecycle Management platform, Sectigo Certificate Manager, visit sectigo.com/enterprise-solutions/certificate-manager .

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a global cybersecurity provider of digital identity solutions, including TLS / SSL certificates, DevOps, IoT, and enterprise-grade PKI management, as well as multi-layered web security . As a leading Certificate Authority (CA) with more than 700,000 customers and over 20 years of online trust experience, Sectigo partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver automated public and private PKI solutions to secure web servers and user access, connected devices, and applications. Recognized for its award-winning innovations and best-in-class global customer support, Sectigo has the proven performance needed to secure the digital landscape of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com and follow @SectigoHQ.

About Infinite Ranges

Born culture first, Infinite Ranges diverse team of accomplished experts in DevSecOps align with bleeding-edge automation leaders to deliver secure solutions in the new digital world. The team helps organizations succeed in the new world of AppDev, Modern IT, or Security. Learn more at InfiniteRanges.com.

