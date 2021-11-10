GEP SMART SOFTWARE To Be Utilized By PETRONAS Energy Canada Ltd. To Unify Procurement

- GEP's unified procurement platform to support source-to-order process for direct and indirect spend

CLARK, N.J., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that PETRONAS Energy Canada Ltd. has selected GEP SMART™, the industry's premier procurement software platform, to support elements of their source-to-order process, following a competitive review.

GEP SOFTWARE™ includes a full range of functions encompassing spend analytics, sourcing, category workbench, contracts and invoice and supplier management, as well as purchase-to-order. GEP SOFTWARE was selected because of GEP's industry expertise, proven unified platform, and ability to meet PETRONAS ENERGY Canada Ltd.'s unique requirements.

GEP SMART is a unified, cloud-native source-to-pay platform, built on a data-centric foundation with AI at its core and user-first design. GEP SMART enables global enterprises to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility, and actionable intelligence into all procurement and purchasing functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARETM provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

