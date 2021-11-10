Kodiak Robotics Raises $125 Million in Oversubscribed Series B Round

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Robotics, Inc. , a leading self-driving trucking company, announced today that it has raised $125 million in an oversubscribed Series B fundraising round for a total of $165 million raised to date. The round includes investments from SIP Global Partners , Lightspeed Venture Partners , Battery Ventures , CRV , Muirwoods Ventures , Harpoon Ventures , StepStone Group , Gopher Asset Management , Walleye Capital , Aliya Capital Partners , and others. Recent investments previously announced include Bridgestone Americas and BMW i Ventures .

"Our Series B drives us into hyper-growth so we can double our team, our fleet, and continue to scale our business," said Don Burnette, Founder and CEO, Kodiak Robotics. "We have engineered our industry-leading technology, the Kodiak Driver, in half the time and a fraction of the cost of our competitors. The supply chain challenges we have seen over the last 18 months only underscore the importance of autonomous trucking to the future of America's economy. With the Series B, we will further accelerate towards launching our commercial self-driving service with our partners in the coming years to help address these critical challenges."

Kodiak is building the industry's most advanced technology stack purpose-built specifically for long-haul trucks. The company will use the Series B funds over the next 12 months to double employee headcount by adding at least 85 new people to the team, expand autonomous service capabilities from coast-to-coast, and add a minimum of 15 new trucks for a total of at least 25 autonomous vehicles.

Kodiak has shown significant momentum in 2021. The company recently unveiled its next generation autonomous trucks, which uses a modular and discrete sensor approach to vastly simplify installation and maintenance, while increasing safety. Kodiak hauls freight daily for a range of industry partners, including some of the nation's largest carriers and brands, and has done so since 2019.

Cowen served as exclusive placement agent to Kodiak Robotics.

About Kodiak Robotics, Inc.

Kodiak Robotics, Inc. was founded in 2018 to develop autonomous technology that carries freight forward—so people, partners, and the planet thrive. Kodiak is building and operating self-driving trucks designed to operate on highway routes, making the freight industry safer and more efficient. Kodiak has developed the industry's most advanced technology stack purpose-built specifically for long-haul trucks. Kodiak delivers freight daily for its customers between Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, operating autonomously on the highway portion of the route. In January 2021, Kodiak became the first company in the autonomous trucking industry to announce disengage-free customer deliveries, and released footage of over 1000 miles of disengage-free driving. Learn more about Kodiak on the web at kodiak.ai , and on Medium , LinkedIn and Twitter . You can find the company press kit HERE .

