ReadySet Surgical Announces New CEO, Kevin von Keyserling

CINCINNATI, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadySet Surgical, Inc. has named Kevin von Keyserling as the company's new chief executive officer. Von Keyserling previously served as CEO and founder of Keyfactor Inc, a Cleveland, OH based IoT cyber security firm or software company.

ReadySet Surgical provides cloud-based solutions for hospital and surgery center supply chain and surgical staff. Their suite of products creates workflow efficiencies while reducing surgical operating costs. Von Keyserling was tapped to lead the organization during an exciting time in ReadySet's history, as they accelerate plans for new product development and enhancements.

Drawing on more than 20 years in executive leadership functions, von Keyserling has considerable expertise in commercial expansion, healthcare IoT solution development, and strategic mergers and acquisitions. He has extensive experience leading high-growth technology startups from early-stage through exit and charting plans for future growth.

"I couldn't be more excited to be joining the team at ReadySet Surgical," said von Keyserling. "We have an amazing and talented group of individuals, who spend every hour of the day thinking about how we can create more value for our healthcare customers. It is that kind of passion and customer-first thinking that drew me to the company. I am ready to begin developing our plans for the next phase of growth and look forward to working closely with our Board of Directors, customers, and co-workers to ensure we achieve it."

"We are all thrilled to have Kevin join us as our new CEO," said Doug Groh, ReadySet Surgical Board Member. "His track record of building and scaling businesses, his clear passion for working with customers and the emphasis he places on building a winning culture are precisely what the company needs to continue driving our unprecedented growth."

With a new CEO on board and more than 100 major hospital customers, ReadySet is positioned to sustain their rapid growth rate. "After spending time with ReadySet customers, I was pleased to hear feedback that our solutions begin to show positive ROI from practically the very first day we go-live. When you can create that kind of impact, there's no telling what else we can accomplish together," von Keyserling added.

About ReadySet Surgical

Founded in 2015, ReadySet Surgical' s end-to-end cloud-based platform enables hospitals and surgery centers resolve key issues in the surgical device supply chain. Whether it is inventory delivery, off-contract purchasing, pricing discrepancies, scheduling issues or the prevention of lost instrument charges, the platform provides the necessary visibility across the entire surgical supply chain to proactively prevent issues before they occur. ReadySet's solutions are workflow friendly, addressing the coordination inefficiencies and communication gaps in the vendor-managed surgical supply chain. For more information, visit readysetsurgical.com.

