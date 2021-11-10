Smart Business Honors Tiger Pistol CEO in Smart 50 Awards

CLEVELAND, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Elliott, CEO of Tiger Pistol , the only Collaborative Advertising Platform™ that delivers local activation at global scale, recently was recognized by Smart Business as a Northeast Ohio Smart 50 Awards honoree. The Smart 50 Awards celebrate top executives from the 50 smartest companies in the Northeast Ohio region for their ability to effectively build and lead successful organizations.

Paul Elliott, CEO, Tiger Pistol is a Northeast Ohio Smart 50 Award Honoree. Elliott is a recognized thought leader in integrated marketing and customer engagement, with more than 20 years of experience helping global brands and their local outlets achieve significant results and return on marketinginvestments.

Since taking over the leadership of Tiger Pistol in 2019, Paul has consistently maintained the company's legacy of successfully delivering innovative "first-evers" in the advertising technology industry, driving client value and corporate growth. The recognition in the 2021 Smart 50 Awards validates Paul's laser-focus on ensuring Tiger Pistol's healthy growth and his commitment to team development, corporate culture, and connection to the local communities in which the business operates.

"Paul invests himself in Tiger Pistol's success with both his heart and his head. His exemplary leadership empowers his employees and enables an inherently curious culture, giving his team freedom to invent, innovate, and take the calculated risks that have made Tiger Pistol an industry leader," said Kierston Vaughn, SVP of Talent and Enablement. "Paul's leadership creates an environment based on the principles of a growth mindset, encouraging team members to develop and lead new initiatives and use their natural talents to contribute to company culture, content, product innovation, and client success."

Under Paul's leadership, Tiger Pistol became the most awarded and recognized collaborative advertising platform of 2020-2021, with nearly 30 industry awards. Tiger Pistol has been recognized twice by the Inc. 5000 List as one of the fastest growing private companies, ranking among the top 300 companies in the advertising and marketing space.

"Paul's management philosophy is built around accountability, shared vision, and alignment. His holistic approach keeps Tiger Pistol ahead of its competitors and keeps the company's offerings relevant to current and future clients," said Donny Dye, SVP of Sales and Marketing. "Paul exhibits unwavering focus on the company's clients, its people, and its impact on the industry, as well as the future of social media and its ease of use for companies to grow their brand and presence online."

Smart Business has been recognizing Northeast Ohio's top executives' leadership efforts and success through their Smart 50 awards since 2014. To be eligible for a Smart 50 award, you must be a top-level executive of an organization that has a physical office in the Northeast Ohio region.

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol, the most award-winning social advertising platform of 2020, makes high performance collaborative advertising simple and scalable for brands and their channel partners, removing the barriers to customer acquisition and sales growth. Tiger Pistol's Collaborative Advertising Platform™ utilizes advanced technology and automation to unite brands with their channel partners (retailers, dealers, agents) to acquire and engage new customers within their local communities. As a long-standing Facebook Business Partner, Tiger Pistol is the largest third-party publisher of collaborative social ads in the world, supporting clients in 22 global markets with more than 500,000 campaigns published annually. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol.com , or following on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

About Smart Business

Smart Business Magazines, Events, and Books has been creating high-quality content, events, and marketing materials for their robust audience of entrepreneurs and top executives for over 30 years. At Smart Business, we talk to the country's leading CEOs to discover how they made it to the top and offer their advice on how other leaders can do the same. By delivering this valuable insight, advice and strategy, we help business leaders take their organizations to the top and, just as important, stay there. Learn more by visiting sbnonline.com , or following on Facebook , LinkedIn , or Youtube .

