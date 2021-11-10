Solgaard and StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson Unveil Limited Edition Space-Inspired Sustainable Travel Gear Collaboration

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with the pop-culture space TV show and podcast, StarTalk hosted by renowned Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, sustainable travel and lifestyle brand, Solgaard, announces the launch of the new limited edition Solgaard x StarTalk Outta' This World travel gear collection.

Solgaard x StarTalk Outta' This World Sustainable Travel Gear Collection

Made from upcycled ocean-bound plastic, the collection features five new limited-edition designs from Solgaard's award-winning sustainable product portfolio, inspired by the Earth, Moon, and Mars. Every purchase from the Solgaard x StarTalk Outta' This World travel collection upcycles the equivalent of 229 ocean-bound plastic bottles.

COLLECTION:

Inspired by NASA, the Earth product range features three sustainable accessories - including Solgaard's award-winning Carry-On Closet, Shoreline Hex Watch, and Artemis Backpack crafted in Solgaard's Shore-Tex™ proprietary upcycled ocean-bound plastic fabric.

The Moon Edition Carry-On Closet features Montes Apenninus, a 3.9-billion-year-old Apennine Mountain range on the lunar surface spanning more than 370 miles in length and 17,700 feet in height.

The Mars Edition Carry-On Closet showcases Valles Marineris, known as 'the Grand Canyon of Mars' located just south of the Martian equator.

INSPIRATION:

The intersection of science, exploration, and sustainability; the Astro-inspired gear collection was a creative design collaboration between the Founder and CEO of Solgaard, Adrian Solgaard, and the StarTalk team.

"Neil has often described that it was only after astronauts gazed back at our home planet in the 1960's that humanity began to understand how fragile our pale blue dot is. By collaborating with StarTalk to launch this collection, our goal was to creatively underscore the importance of coming together to build a better future and bridge the gap between space, exploration, and sustainability to improve the health of our home planet," said Adrian Solgaard, Solgaard Founder and CEO.

As deGrasse Tyson has famously stated, "during our brief stay on planet earth, we owe ourselves and our descendants the opportunity to explore."

The limited-edition Solgaard x StarTalk Outta' This World collection is available now, exclusively at www.solgaard.co/startalk.

ABOUT SOLGAARD

A design-driven sustainable premium lifestyle brand exploring for good, Solgaard optimizes life on-the-go while making a positive impact on the planet. Solgaard's sustainable product portfolio includes luggage, backpacks, bags, luxury timepieces, and solar tech accessories. Founded in 2016 by Canadian-Norwegian entrepreneur, Adrian Solgaard, the company has prevented the equivalent of 17 million plastic bottles from entering the ocean since its inception. In 2019, Solgaard unveiled its award-winning proprietary fabric made from ocean-bound plastic, Shore-Tex™, now used in all Solgaard bags and suitcases. For every product sold, Solgaard pulls the equivalent of 229 ocean-bound plastic bottles. Learn more at www.solgaard.co.

ABOUT STARTALK

Science, pop culture, and comedy collide on StarTalk where Astrophysicist and Hayden Planetarium director Neil deGrasse Tyson, his comic co-hosts, guest celebrities, and scientists discuss astronomy, physics, and everything else about life in the universe. New episodes every week. Keep Looking Up!

