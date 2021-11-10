<legend role="h2">Technology Recognized for Innovation in Clinical Information Management that Ensures Quality Point-of-Care Information at Every Touchpoint in the Patient Journey</legend>

Vim Selected as Finalist for Fierce Innovation Awards <legend role="h2">Technology Recognized for Innovation in Clinical Information Management that Ensures Quality Point-of-Care Information at Every Touchpoint in the Patient Journey</legend>

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vim , a leading technology company building digital infrastructure for U.S. healthcare, has been selected as a finalist in this year's Fierce Innovation Awards for 2021 , an awards program from the publisher of Fierce Healthcare. Vim was recognized as a finalist in the category of Clinical Information Management.

Founded in 2015, Vim connects data and insights to provider workflow at healthcare’s “last mile”: within clinical operations at the point of patient care. Health plans, patients, and care providers of every size – from independent practitioners to integrated delivery systems – use Vim’s software to connect data and care across the health ecosystem. Vim’s mission is to power affordable, high quality healthcare through seamless connectivity. For more information, please visit getvim.com. (PRNewsfoto/Vim)

Fierce selected Vim for its EHR-integrated application suite that includes Quality and Diagnosis Gaps, Prior Auth Check, Referral Guidance, Patient Health History, and Digital Scheduling. Combined, these applications drive accelerated value-based care performance, lower administrative burden, and enhanced member experience at a fraction of the effort or cost of traditional approaches.

With an emphasis on provider experience and ease of adoption, Vim's solution embeds into existing workflows and expands provider awareness with contextually relevant data and content to assist with patient care. Health plans and provider organizations partner with Vim to bridge healthcare's "last digital mile," connecting data to workflow at the point of care through sophisticated digital infrastructure.

"We are humbled and honored to be among the prestigious companies named in this category and for this award," said Oron Afek, CEO and Co-Founder of Vim. "We take pride in the work we do to provide an enabling point-of-care connection platform, which we believe is a critical part of successful payer-provider collaboration and the move to value-based care."

Finalists were selected for innovation in clinical information management that supports decision making and ensures quality patient information at every touchpoint along the patient journey. Solutions suitable for this category include clinical decision support tools, transcription tools, medication management, Meaningful Use, CPOE, ePrescribing, and imaging management. Winners will be announced on Dec. 6, 2021.

About FierceMarkets

FierceMarkets, a division of Questex, LLC, is a leader in B2B e-media, providing information and marketing services in the telecommunications, life sciences, healthcare, IT, energy, government, finance, and retail industries through its portfolio of email newsletters, websites, webinars and live events. Every business day, FierceMarkets' wide array of digital publications reaches more than 2 million executives in more than 100 countries.

About Vim

Founded in 2015, Vim connects data and insights to provider workflow at healthcare's "last mile": within clinical operations at the point of patient care. Health plans, patients, and care providers of every size – from independent practitioners to integrated delivery systems – use Vim software to connect data and care across the health ecosystem. Vim's mission is to power affordable, high quality health care through seamless connectivity. For more information, please visit getvim.com .

Contact: Phoebe Byers

Email: phoebe@getvim.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vim