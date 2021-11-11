LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Announces Pricing of Upsized $220 Million Initial Public Offering

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 22,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "LGVCU" beginning on November 11, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "LGVC" and "LGVCW," respectively.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I is a blank check company, or special purpose acquisition company (a "SPAC"), whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on opportunities in the media, entertainment, sports, e-commerce and technology industries.

The Company is sponsored by affiliated parties of LAMF LLC (d/b/a Los Angeles Media Fund) ("LAMF"), a multifaceted media and entertainment company whose primary business is financing and producing feature films, television series, documentary projects and live events, the management of professional athletes, and investing in complementary technology businesses to the foregoing. The members of the Company's sponsor also include affiliates of 10X LLC ("10X Capital"), an investment firm connecting Wall Street with Silicon Valley and sponsor of a series of SPACs primarily focused on the technology sector.

The Company is led by LAMF's co-founders and Co-CEOs, Jeffrey Soros, the Company's Chairman, and Simon Horsman, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, as well as LAMF's Chief Operating Officer, Morgan Earnest, who will serve as Chief Financial Officer.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,300,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York 10001, at (800) 326-5897, or emailing a request to cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 10, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

