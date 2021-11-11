NINJIO Announces Appointment of Brett Wahlin to their Board of Directors

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NINJIO announced today the appointment of Brett Wahlin, to their board of directors. Brett will advise the company on its continued development and implementation of cyber security solutions. He brings decades of experience as an Information Security Executive and CISO/CSO, and he has a proven history of building highly effective multi-national security organizations. Brett has experience with companies of all sizes and has served as CISO/CSO of multiple Fortune 500 companies.

Commenting on the news, Zack Schuler, CEO, said, "NINJIO is thrilled to have Brett join our team. His experience working in cyber security with companies in different verticals and with different sized employee populations, will add significant value as we continue to build out our offerings. We are looking forward to having someone like Brett who can view NINJIO through the lens of an experienced CISO."

Brett added, "Now is an exciting time to join NINJIO as security culture and awareness training has never been more important. It is top of mind for CISO's, in Board Rooms and countless government agencies around the world. NINJIO is uniquely positioned to reach people at an individual level with relevant, easy to consume content that is as fun as it is applicable to real world cyber threats and scams that everyone should be aware of. One of the best lines of defense against an escalating cyber threat is an informed population, be it in the office or at home and NINJIO is leading the way with accessible content that breaks through culture, language and technology barriers."

Brett Wahlin is SVP and CISO for Activision Blizzard where he is responsible for all aspects of Enterprise Security, Data and Intellectual Property Protection, and building world class global security capabilities. A security industry veteran and 8-time CISO/CSO, Wahlin brings nearly 35 years of experience leading large enterprise information security, architecture, policy, operations, and development organizations. Before joining Activision Blizzard, Wahlin was CISO for Amazon Prime Video responsible for all aspects of customer account and data protection, content protection, privacy, platform and application security, fraud and loss management, and anti-piracy capabilities.

Previously, Wahlin served as Chief Security Officer for Green Dot Bank, Chief Security Officer for Staples, Chief Information Security Officer for Hewlett Packard/Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Chief Security Officer for Sony Network Entertainment International and Chief Security Officer for McAfee. Earlier in his career, he worked as Chief Information Security Officer at Los Alamos National Laboratory, Vice President of Security Architecture at Wells Fargo, and held various positions in Security with Intel. He started as a security professional in the US Army, specializing in the areas of linguistics and counterintelligence.

NINJIO was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California. NINJIO is a cybersecurity awareness training company that empowers individuals and organizations to become defenders against cyberthreats. The Company offers engaging, 3 to 4-minute Hollywood-style micro-learning videos that teach organizations, employees and families about cybersecurity, breaches and easily avoidable threats. Combining the Company's award-winning training with NINJIO PHISH, a natively integrated phishing simulator that allows customers to test and quantify human vulnerability safely and proactively, gives the organizations that NINJIO serves a feature rich Cybersecurity Awareness Solution.

