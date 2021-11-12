Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2021.
Net operating revenues in the third quarter of 2021 were $21.3 million compared with $16.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. For the third quarter of 2021, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.25 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.20 in the third quarter of 2020.
For the first nine months of 2021, net operating revenues were $52.8 million compared with $44.1 million for the first nine months of 2020. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $2.4 million in the first nine months of 2021 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million in the first nine months of 2020. For the first nine months of 2021, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.63 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.12 in the first nine months of 2020.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net operating revenues:
Waste management services
$ 11,444
$ 9,326
$ 31,279
$ 29,547
Food, beverage and merchandise sales
3,984
2,851
8,608
5,247
Other golf and related operations
5,873
4,448
12,917
9,301
Total golf and related operations
9,857
7,299
21,525
14,548
Total net operating revenues
21,301
16,625
52,804
44,095
Costs and expenses:
Waste management services operating costs
9,385
7,393
25,055
23,473
Cost of food, beverage and merchandise
1,657
1,092
3,598
2,184
Golf and related operations operating costs
5,692
4,270
13,356
9,777
Depreciation and amortization expense
777
741
2,308
2,152
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,743
2,110
7,559
6,269
Operating income
1,047
1,019
928
240
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(290)
(302)
(878)
(913)
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
-
1,964
-
Other income, net
85
83
298
264
Income (loss) before income taxes
842
800
2,312
(409)
Provision for income taxes
27
27
85
95
Net income (loss)
815
773
2,227
(504)
Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
(168)
(8)
(214)
(37)
Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders
$ 983
$ 781
$ 2,441
$ (467)
Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:
Basic net income (loss) per share
$ 0.25
$ 0.20
$ 0.63
$ (0.12)
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$ 0.25
$ 0.20
$ 0.62
$ (0.12)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
3,899
3,875
3,899
3,875
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
3,931
3,875
3,935
3,875
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 4,106
$ 4,210
Accounts receivable, net
9,919
8,744
Unbilled membership dues receivable
839
585
Inventories
1,154
910
Prepaid expenses
751
730
Other current assets
66
80
Total current assets
16,835
15,259
Property and equipment, net
52,625
51,299
Property and equipment under finance leases, net
5,644
5,735
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,354
1,728
Restricted cash
2,092
3,885
Noncurrent deferred tax asset
8
8
Other assets, net
36
36
Total assets
$ 78,594
$ 77,950
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long term debt
$ 1,111
$ 1,594
Current portion of obligations under finance leases
178
333
Current portion of obligations under operating leases
540
529
Accounts payable
8,973
9,097
Accrued payroll and other compensation
1,226
809
Accrued income taxes
97
43
Other accrued taxes
428
461
Deferred membership dues revenue
4,422
3,196
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
1,042
1,121
Total current liabilities
18,017
17,183
Long term debt, net of current portion
19,663
21,941
Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion
444
560
Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion
814
1,199
Asset retirement obligation
100
100
Equity:
Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity
39,538
37,093
Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
18
(126)
Total shareholders' equity
39,556
36,967
Total liabilities and equity
$ 78,594
$ 77,950
