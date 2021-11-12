Detroit Pistons and Zelle® Partner to Elevate Financial Fitness in Local Community

DETROIT, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit Pistons and Zelle® have teamed up to help Detroit's community invest in their financial future and learn how to protect themselves from fraud and scams. The two organizations will launch a custom video series showcasing Detroit Pistons players and their personal experiences with money management and digital banking safety.

The first video features Rodney McGruder, shooting guard for the Detroit Pistons.

Rodney McGruder – Not only has Rodney invested in his game and physical fitness, he has also dedicated himself to successfully managing his finances. Rodney learned his responsible money management habits from his mother, who preached smart spending to Rodney from an early age. Rodney considers her financial lessons to be the best advice he has received throughout his career.

In addition to launching this video series, the Detroit Pistons will be donating money to a local Detroit nonprofit that inspires and prepares young people for success. During the 2021-2022 NBA season, the Pistons will be donating $25 for every shot blocked by the Pistons. At the end of the season, the total sum will be donated to Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan's financial literacy programming.

"The Pistons organization is committed to being a community asset for Detroit," said Brenden Mallette, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Engagement for the Detroit Pistons. "Through this partnership, Zelle® and the Pistons will provide crucial resources to ensure our community receives education and tools for financial success."

By collaborating with the Detroit Pistons, Zelle® continues its commitment to empowering prosperity with financial education. For example, through a strategic partnership with EVERFI—the leading social impact education technology company—Zelle® created a Money Moves: Modern Banking & Identity Protection™ course for high school students. In the 2020-2021 school year, more than 66,000 students across 47 states have completed the Money Moves course. This curriculum is free and available today to high school students across Detroit.

"We believe that financial education is the foundation of financial empowerment. Through this partnership with the Detroit Pistons, we hope to provide greater access to critical education, helping people make the right financial decisions to create their own financial success," said Melissa Lowry, Chief Marketing Officer of Early Warning, the owner and network operator of Zelle®.

To keep up with the video series and for more financial education resources, visit https://www.nba.com/pistons/zelle.

Since their arrival in 1957, the Detroit Pistons have become one of the most storied franchises in the NBA. With over 2,300 regular-season and playoff victories, the club has celebrated three NBA Championships (1989, 1990, 2004), five NBA Finals appearances (1988, 1989, 1990, 2004, 2005) and 11 Eastern Conference Finals appearances. In October 2019, the club opened the new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center located in the New Center area, a campus that serves as the organization's practice facility and corporate headquarters. Since its purchase by Michigan native Tom Gores in 2011, the organization has focused on operating as a community asset while promoting a culture of innovation and industry-leading thought.

Brought to you by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in payment and risk management solutions, Zelle® makes it fast, safe and easy for money to move. The Zelle Network® connects financial institutions of all sizes, enabling consumers and businesses to send fast digital payments to people they know and trust with a bank account in the U.S. Funds are available directly in bank accounts generally within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle®. To learn more about Zelle® and its participating financial institutions, visit www.zellepay.com.

Zelle® and the Zelle® related marks are property of Early Warning Services, LLC.

