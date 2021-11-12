KeyCorp Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

CLEVELAND, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY ) will announce fourth quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday, January 20, 2022, before the market opens. A conference call will be held at 8:00 a.m. ET to review financial results, strategy, and outlook.

The live audio webcast of the conference call and presentation materials will be available at www.key.com/ir. If you are unable to join the live conference call, or wish to hear a re-broadcast, access www.key.com/ir and select Quarterly Earnings Results.

KeyCorp's roots trace nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187.0 billion at September 30, 2021. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

