New Acura Integra Prototype Makes Global Debut; Previews a Premium Sport Compact for a New Generation - Integra Prototype heralds the return of an iconic nameplate to the Acura lineup

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acura today gave the world its first look at the highly-anticipated new Integra, signaling the return of the celebrated nameplate to the Acura lineup. Finished in striking Indy Yellow Pearl paint borrowed from NSX, the Integra Prototype is a strong indication of the exterior design of the all-new 2023 Acura Integra, which will be priced around $30,000 when it arrives at Acura dealers next year.

Inspired by past Integras, including the original that helped launch the Acura brand in 1986, the 2023 Integra will become the new gateway performance model in the Acura lineup, a premium sport compact with an evocative five-door design and fun-to-drive spirit. The first-ever factory-turbocharged Integra will excite a new generation of enthusiast drivers with an available six-speed manual transmission, limited slip differential and high-output 1.5-liter engine, with VTEC® of course.

"The Integra is one of the most iconic models in Acura's history," said Jon Ikeda, Vice President and Acura Brand Officer. "This new Integra, will continue to deliver on the original's unique aspirational yet attainable market position, with emotional performance and style, combined with the versatility and utility sought after by today's buyers."

Designed in Japan, the new Integra's bold exterior styling features a dramatically sloping roofline and liftback tailgate, giving it a distinct coupe-like road presence. A modern interpretation of the Integra line, the fifth-generation model displays trademark cues such as the embossed Integra name under the driver's side headlight and passenger's side taillight.

First seen on the Type S Concept, Acura's new frameless Diamond Pentagon grille gives the Integra front a purposeful and sporty character. Acura's unique lighting signature is updated with the "Chicane" LED daytime running lights now positioned above the Integra's JewelEye® LED headlights, yielding an even more dramatic appearance.

Muscular rear wheel arches and aggressive rear fascia with dual-exhaust finishers emphasize Integra's wide track. Inspired by previous Integra models, the distinctive rear styling features wide, single-piece taillights with matching "Chicane" light signature. Behind the Integra Prototype's matte-finish 19-inch split-five spoke wheels are oversized Brembo™ high-performance brakes with color-keyed Indy Yellow calipers, providing incredible stopping power and an aggressive look.

The Integra Prototype's striking Indy Yellow Pearl paint pays homage to Phoenix Yellow, offered on the iconic 2000-2001 Integra Type R. High-gloss Berlina Black accents have been applied to the Integra's roof, decklid spoiler, mirror caps, rear diffuser and front grille. A lower-sill graphic boldly displays the Integra name across the side of the vehicle.

The launch of the 2023 Acura Integra will mark the first time for Integra to be built in America, when it begins mass production next year at the Marysville Auto Plant in Ohio. Set to be built on the same production line with the Acura TLX, Integra will join all new Acura models sold in the U.S. in being built in Ohio.

More details on the 2023 Acura Integra will be released closer to its market introduction in the first half of next year.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to expressive styling, high-performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features five distinctive models – the ILX and TLX sport sedans, the RDX and MDX sport-utility vehicles, high-performance Type S variants and the electrified NSX supercar. Integra will return to the Acura lineup in 2022.

All 2021 model year and newer Acura vehicles sold in America are made in the U.S., using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Acura Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Acura)

