U-Haul at N. First Street in Nashville Closes after 45 Years

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U-Haul® store at 241 N. 1st St. has closed its doors after 45 years of serving the local community. Operations ceased on Nov. 1.

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul)

U-Haul® plans to maintain ownership of the 0.59-acre property and convert the space into a new self-storage facility. The Company had been serving customers out of a trailer since its building was decimated by a March 2020 tornado.

Customers of the former U-Haul location will soon find a full line of self-move products and services just one mile away at U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Nashville at 1031 Whites Creek Pike.

The new East Nashville store will initially offer truck and trailer sharing as well as moving supplies out of a temporary showroom while renovations take place. Customers will soon have access to indoor self-storage with climate-control options, along with numerous other products and services for the DIY mover.

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better serve the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate stores. Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; physical plant or property limitations; shifts in demographics; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; and proximity to other new or existing U-Haul stores.

As a result of the U-Haul at N. First St. store closing, seven Team Members were let go.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U-Haul