HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Redwire Corporation (RDW) Investors and Persons Who May Assist the Firm's Investigation into Possible Securities Law Violations to Contact Firm's Attorneys

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now and also encourages persons with knowledge related to possible accounting improprieties to contact the firm.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on whether Redwire's financial statements leading up to its merger with Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (GPAC) in early Sept. 2021 were prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

Questions about Redwire's financial statements emerged on Nov. 10, 2021, when the company announced it would not report its Q3 2021 financial results as expected that day. Redwire explained that an employee raised concerns about potential accounting issues with a business unit 5 days before, its audit committee is investigating the employee's claims, it would not timely file its financial statements, and it notified the SEC of the matter.

This news drove the price of Redwire shares sharply lower that day.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Redwire manipulated its financial results to deceive investors," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Redwire and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Redwire should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email mailto:RDW@hbsslaw.com.

Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.

