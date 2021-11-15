Orbital Energy Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Company Reports 90% Sequential Revenue Increase and Third Quarter Gross Profit

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OEG) ("Orbital Energy" or the "Company") today reported unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Orbital Energy Group, Inc.)

Third Quarter Highlights

Revenues of $30.9 million , compared to $16.3 million in the prior quarter and $13.6 million for the third quarter of 2020;

Gross profit of $3.8 million , compared to gross loss of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 and gross profit of $2.4 million in the prior-year quarter;

Operating loss of $11.7 million , a $6.5 million sequential improvement;

Gibson Technical Services ("GTS") awarded multiple Rural Opportunity Digital Fund (RDOF) awards for Charter Communications and TEC

Acquired IMMCO, Inc., a full-service telecom engineering and network design company;

Orbital Solar Services awarded 130-MW utility-scale solar farm project

"Our third quarter results reflect the progression of our ongoing strategy to build a full-service infrastructure services platform. Revenues more than doubled year-over-year primarily driven by continued organic growth within Orbital Power Systems, a full quarter's contribution from Gibson Technical Services and our tuck-in acquisition of IMMCO," said Jim O'Neil, Vice Chairman and CEO of Orbital Energy Group. " In addition, Orbital Solar was awarded its second large utility scale solar project, and our total backlog increased by $115 million during the quarter. As our revenue ramps, we expect increased efficiencies and improved margins in the fourth quarter, as we continue on our path to profitability through a combination of sustained organic growth and strategic acquisitions."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue was $30.9 million, compared to $16.3 million in the previous quarter and $13.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services revenue for the quarter was $24.8 million, compared to $11.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $9.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the acquisitions of GTS and IMMCO, as well as Orbital Power Inc.'s continued growth with utility customers throughout the southern United States. Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services revenue was $6.1 million in the third quarter, compared to $4.8 million in the second quarter and $4.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was due to significantly higher revenue in our U.K. operations and slightly higher revenue in the North American operations.

Gross profit in the third quarter was $3.8 million, compared to a gross loss of $1.2 million in the second quarter and gross profit of $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. The sequential and year-over-year improvement was primarily due to increased revenues which more than offset higher ramp-up costs within Orbital Power Systems.

Total operating expenses were $15.5 million, compared to $17.1 in the prior quarter and $8.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. The sequential decrease was primarily due to reduced equity vesting and other stock-related expenses, while the year-over-year increase was primarily due to ramp-up costs and the inclusion of GTS and IMMCO in the current year.

Loss from operations before taxes was $12.2 million, compared to $17.2 million in the previous quarter and $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. The sequential improvement is primarily due to improved gross profit, while the year-over-year decline was due to ramp-up costs.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, November 15, 2021 at 8:30 am ET to discuss these results and recent corporate developments. After management's opening remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. To access the call, please dial (888) 734-0328 or (678) 894-3054 and provide conference ID 1137919. A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations/Events & Presentations section of the Orbital Energy website (www.orbitalenergygroup.com).

For those unable to attend the live call, a telephonic replay will be available until December 1, 2021. To access the replay of the call dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and provide conference ID 1137919. An archived copy of the webcast and slide presentation will also be available via the link provided above.

About Orbital

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OEG) is creating a diversified energy services platform through the acquisition and development of innovative companies. Orbital Energy's group of businesses includes Orbital Power Services, Orbital Solar Services, Orbital Telecom Services and Orbital Gas Systems.

Orbital Power Services provides engineering, construction, maintenance and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets.

Orbital Solar Services provides engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC") expertise in the renewable energy industry and established relationships with solar developers and panel manufacturers in the utility scale solar market.

Orbital Telecom Services, operating as Gibson Technical Services, has nationwide locations equipped to effectively support multi-vendor OEM technology environments and outside plant construction operations on an as-needed basis with specialized services in broadband, wireless, outside plant and building technologies, including healthcare.

Orbital Gas Systems is a 30-year leader in innovative gas solutions, serving the energy, power and processing markets through the design, installation and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems.

As a publicly traded company, Orbital Energy is dedicated to maximizing shareholder value. But most important, our commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors, and global community.

For more information please visit: www.orbitalenergygroup.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the expected use of proceeds. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, its periodic reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K filed in 2020 and 2021, as well as the risks identified in the shelf registration statement and the prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Orbital undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

Three Part Advisors

John Beisler or Steven Hooser

817-310-8776

investors@orbitalenergygroup.com

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





September 30,



December 31,

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2021



2020



















Assets:















Current Assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 11,179



$ 3,046

Restricted cash – current



150





452

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,348 and $1,227 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



22,953





8,487

Inventories



1,790





1,123

Contract assets



9,048





7,860

Note receivable, current portion



44





44

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



5,926





3,786

Total current assets



51,090





24,798





































Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation of $3,814 and $2,158 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



14,800





6,395

Investment



1,063





1,063

Right of use assets - Operating leases



12,880





7,054

Right of use assets - Financing leases



11,238





-

Goodwill



30,337





7,006

Other intangible assets, net



41,304





13,697

Restricted cash



1,026





1,026

Note receivable



3,210





3,602

Deposits and other assets



1,083





1,404

Total assets

$ 168,031



$ 66,045



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















Current Liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 7,710



$ 9,913

Notes payable, current



25,175





12,246

Line of credit



—





441

Operating lease obligations - current portion



3,895





1,784

Financing lease obligations - current portion



3,805





1

Accrued expenses



10,290





5,881

Contract liabilities



4,188





6,810

Total current liabilities



55,063





37,076

Notes payable, less current portion



4,854





5,056

Operating lease obligations, less current portion



8,897





5,211

Financing lease obligations, less current portion



7,561





—

Contingent consideration



720





720

Other long-term liabilities



69





835

Total liabilities



77,164





48,898



















Commitments and contingencies

































Stockholders' Equity:















Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued at September 30, 2021 or December 31, 2020



—





—

Common stock, par value $0.001; 325,000,000 shares authorized; 66,161,108 shares issued and 65,808,045 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and 31,029,642 shares issued and 30,676,579 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020



66





31

Additional paid-in capital



281,498





171,616

Treasury stock at cost; 353,063 shares held at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020



(413)





(413)

Accumulated deficit



(185,993)





(149,681)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(4,291)





(4,406)

Total stockholders' equity



90,867





17,147

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 168,031



$ 66,045



Orbital Energy Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





For the Three Months



For the Nine Months

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Ended September 30,



Ended September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020



































Revenues

$ 30,919



$ 13,615



$ 56,718



$ 27,078



































Cost of revenues



27,131





11,261





55,400





23,121



































Gross profit



3,788





2,354





1,318





3,957



































Operating expenses:































Selling, general and administrative expense



13,701





7,179





43,856





21,158

Depreciation and amortization



1,738





1,454





4,668





3,285

Research and development



1





6





2





51

Provision for bad debt



87





15





65





23

Other operating (income) expense



(6)





23





(15)





23



































Total operating expenses



15,521





8,677





48,576





24,540



































Loss from operations



(11,733)





(6,323)





(47,258)





(20,583)



































Other income



754





860





3,009





62

Interest expense



(1,266)





(333)





(3,098)





(469)



































Loss from continuing operations before income taxes and net loss of affiliate



(12,245)





(5,796)





(47,347)





(20,990)

Net loss of affiliate



—





—





—





(4,806)

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(12,245)





(5,796)





(47,347)





(25,796)



































Income tax benefit



(2,098)





(61)





(11,035)





(3,211)



































Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes



(10,147)





(5,735)





(36,312)





(22,585)



































Discontinued operations































Income from operations of discontinued power and electromechanical businesses



—





3,403





—





3,512

Income tax expense



—





870





—





835

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



—





2,533





—





2,677



































Net loss

$ (10,147)



$ (3,202)



$ (36,312)



$ (19,908)



































Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



62,823,330





30,430,422





53,142,557





29,761,135



































Loss from continuing operations per common share - basic and diluted

$ (0.16)



$ (0.19)



$ (0.68)



$ (0.76)



































Income from discontinued operations - basic and diluted



—





0.08





—





0.09



































Loss per common share - basic and diluted

$ (0.16)



$ (0.11)



$ (0.68)



$ (0.67)



Orbital Energy Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





For the Nine Months

(in thousands)

Ended September 30,





2021



2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net loss

$ (36,312)



$ (19,908)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation



2,671





573

Amortization of intangibles



4,262





3,043

Amortization of note receivable discount



(237)





(214)

Stock-based compensation and expense



9,833





12

Fair value adjustment to liability for stock appreciation rights



2,543





—

Amortization of debt discount



2,016





—

Gain on extinguishment of debt



(2,400)





—

Non-cash loss on equity method investment in affiliate



—





4,806

Gain on sale of business



—





(14)

Provision for bad debt



65





23

Deferred income taxes



(11,176)





(1,195)

Inventory reserve



(291)





(185)

(Gain) loss on sale of assets



(15)





23

Non-cash unrealized foreign currency gain



233





516



















Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:















Trade accounts receivable



(5,396)





(3,273)

Inventories



(189)





2,601

Contract assets



(2,077)





(526)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,944





286

Right of use assets/lease liabilities, net



(21)





(152)

Deposits and other assets



(259)





(1,184)

Accounts payable



(2,529)





351

Accrued expenses



1,950





1,264

Contract liabilities



(1,421)





3,227

NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES



(36,806)





(9,926)



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash received



(36,890)





(2,981)

Purchases of property and equipment



(6,594)





(1,474)

Deposits on financing lease property and equipment



(481)





—

Cash paid for working capital adjustment on Power group disposition



—





(2,804)

Sale of discontinued operations, net of cash



—





(227)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



93





94

Purchase of other intangible assets



(702)





(10)

Purchase of convertible notes receivable



—





(260)

Purchase of investment



—





(210)

Proceeds from notes receivable



621





—

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(43,953)





(7,872)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from line of credit



—





100

Payments on line of credit



(441)





(99)

Payments on financing lease obligations



(897)





(3)

Proceeds from notes payable



19,400





3,864

Payments on notes payable



(7,490)





(1,747)

Proceeds from sales of common stock



78,046





—

NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES



88,618





2,115



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(28)





(20)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



7,831





(15,703)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



4,524





23,351



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD

$ 12,355



$ 7,648



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss are non-GAAP financial measures and are reconciled in the table below. These non-GAAP financial measures do not represent funds available for management's discretionary use and are not intended to represent cash flow from operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss should not be construed as a substitute for net loss or as a better measure of liquidity than cash flow from operating activities, which is determined in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss exclude components that are significant in understanding and assessing the company's results of operations and cash flows. In addition, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss are not terms defined by GAAP and as a result our measure of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. However, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss are used by management to evaluate, assess and benchmark the company's operational results and the company believes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Loss are relevant and useful information which are often reported and widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry. Accordingly, the Company is disclosing this information to permit a more comprehensive analysis of its operating performance, to provide an additional measure of performance and liquidity and to provide additional information with respect to the Company's ability to meet future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted Net Loss eliminates the amortization expenses associated with intangible assets acquired with Orbital Gas Systems Limited, Orbital Solar Services, and Orbital Telecom Services as well as non-cash expenses associated with impairments, non-cash gains and losses related to the Company's equity method investment in VPS and stock-based compensation, royalties and services during the period.

(in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended

(Unaudited)

September 30,



September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

EBITDA:































Net loss

$ (10,147)



$ (3,202)



$ (36,312)



$ (19,908)

Plus Interest expense



1,266





333





3,098





469

Plus: Income tax expense (benefit)



(2,098)





809





(11,035)





(2,376)

Plus: Depreciation and amortization



2,899





1,581





6,933





3,616

EBITDA

$ (8,080)



$ (479)



$ (37,316)



$ (18,199)





































































Adjusted EBITDA:































Minus: Gain on disposal of discontinued operation



—





(14)





—





(14)

Plus: Bad debt



87





15





65





23

Plus: Stock and stock to be issued for compensation, royalties and services



1,767





5





9,833





12

Plus: Non-cash loss on equity method investment in VPS



—





—





—





4,806

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (6,226)



$ (473)



$ (27,418)



$ (13,372)



































Adjusted net loss:































Net loss

$ (10,147)



$ (3,202)



$ (36,312)



$ (19,908)

Minus: Gain on disposal of discontinued operation



—





(14)





—





(14)

Plus: Amortization expense of Orbital, Orbital Solar Services, and Orbital Telecom Services acquisition intangibles



1,410





1,316





3,974





2,872

Plus: Stock and stock to be issued for compensation, royalties and services



1,767





5





9,833





12

Plus: Non-cash loss on equity method investment in VPS



—





—





—





4,806

Adjusted net loss

$ (6,970)



$ (1,895)



$ (22,505)



$ (12,232)



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Orbital Energy Group, Inc.