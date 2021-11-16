Acquisition of Pro Clean reinforces The Harvard® Companies leadership in Florida

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harvard Companies have announced that effective November 1, 2021, the acquisition of Central Florida based Pro Clean, solidifying Harvard's leading position in Florida, and strengthening the important Central Florida market. Pro Clean is a commercial cleaning and facility services organization founded in 1989 and will be rebranded as Pro Clean, a division of Harvard. Don Zerivitz, President of Pro Clean will join the Harvard management team.

"Pro Clean meets the high level of service and safety required by the marketplace and fits well with Harvard's focused growth strategy, our mission, our brand, and our commitment of respect and diversity of our employees" said Stan Doobin, CEO of Harvard Maintenance, Inc. "This new chapter will allow for greater opportunity for our clients and employees to grow with the leadership of a successful and honest partner. It's exciting for all of us.", added Don Zerivitz.

About Harvard

The Harvard Companies include:

Harvard Maintenance - the largest family-owned building services company in the United States .

Harvard Protection Services – the company provides leading edge Security Guard Policing supported by innovative technical and physical security solutions.

Harvard Services Group - a certified woman-owned company that provides janitorial and other building services to a range of businesses in the United States .

Harvard Shared Services – a centralized shared services company designed to bring best practices in back office support to internal and external clients.

Always placing service quality above business volume, the Harvard Companies have grown to over 9,000 employees and provide services in 48 states. The growth stems from being client-centric and offering unique differentiators including Service Excellence, the Inverted Pyramid® philosophy and Innovation Leadership.

