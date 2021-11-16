EQUITUS5 OpenFabric Product Launched Today

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQUITUS CORPORATION, a leading provider of Government and Commercial Intelligence Platforms today announced EQUITUS5 OpenFabric now available . With this new update, defense industry companies can now license the Equitus5 OpenFabric technology to build tailored and bespoke intelligence solutions that outperform even the largest players in the intelligence marketplace

Enable your organization to develop and deliver solutions that outperform offerings from Silicon Valley.

The Equitus5 Openfabric is a new graph-data A.I.-enabled analytics stack that allows disparate data types to interoperate at scale and speed, delivered inside a complete intelligence ecosystem. Equitus5 collects, transforms, and combines data, structured or unstructured, into a powerful AI environment to support intelligence activities. Equitus systems can be deployed via cloud, hybrid cloud, on-premise and in combat-deployable hardware form factor.

Robert Guidry, Founder and CEO of Equitus stated, "Equitus5 OpenFabric allows our defense company partners to now deliver entire sophisticated and customized intelligence platforms to their government clients in days, in a world where building such things has traditionally taken years. As one of the only US-based true tech companies that does not sell technology to our adversaries, Equitus prospects for becoming the next standard for building intelligence platforms are very strong"



About Equitus Corporation

Born from extensive military experience, and headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, Equitus Corporation delivers advanced A.I. big data analytics platforms to both government and commercial organizations, providing true data convergence for conducting deep analysis, generating critical insights, and making mission-critical decisions in real time. Equitus is an employee-owned company that combines military and national security experience with innovative science talent to build advanced systems for the government and commercial space. Equitus products are sold and delivered exclusively through a network of partners and prime contractors and are an integral component of delivering the very best total solution to government agencies and commercial entities.

