NEXCOM Remains A Leading Intel Platform Provider

TAIPEI, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, has been selected to be part of 2021 Titanium Level in Intel Network Builders Winners' Circle Program. In addition, earlier this year NEXCOM's high-performance cyber security and edge computing appliance - NSA 7150 - has been verified as Intel Select Solution for Network Function Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI). Both of these achievements strengthen NEXCOM's partnership with Intel.

The Intel Network Builders Winner's Circle Program screens over hundreds of applications from hardware and software companies to form an ecosystem partners with the best offers of network solutions. To join Titanium Level list is the highest award, and for the third time in a row NEXCOM had successfully earned a place among industry leaders by leveraging Intel's advanced technologies.

The Intel Select Solution for NFVI is based on the 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processor and offers a workload optimized architecture, built-in AI accelerators, and advanced security. NSA 7150 Series realize all computing potential of this powerful CPU and shows outstanding performance results compared with its predecessors. It also adopts a variety of NEXCOM's LAN modules with up to 200GbE link speed per slot and provides up to 1.2Tb Ethernet throughput.

NSA 7150 serves as multi-purpose network appliance and can be deployed in various scenarios, including 5G public and private networks, where massive adoption of NFVI platforms in on its peak. To reduce implementation risks for CommSPs and ensure its readiness for NFVI use cases, NSA 7150 has been verified as an Intel Select Solution for these kinds of workloads.

"Each year, the Intel Network Builders Program recognizes industry leaders driving the next wave of technical innovation through the Winners' Circle Awards. This year, we recognize NEXCOM in 2021 Winners' Circle program as a Titanium level partner," said Keate Despain, Intel Network Builders Director.

To learn more about NEXCOM's versatile portfolio of Intel Architecture-based platforms, please refer to the website.

